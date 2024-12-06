Fastrack Launches Kronos Chronograph Collection

Fastrack, a youth fashion brand, unveiled its latest Kronos chronograph collection, merging bold aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. Aimed at dynamic, style-conscious men, Kronos exemplifies the perfect blend of sophistication and utility.

This collection features four distinctive designs, each crafted with a sleek, shaped case and robust chronograph functionality. Starting at an accessible price of ₹5,495, Kronos is designed to cater to individuals who thrive on precision in their fast-paced lives. Equipped with sub-dials to measure hours, minutes, and seconds, the collection promises versatility for every occasion—timing an intense workout, acing a critical meeting, or embracing spontaneous adventures.

“Quickies with Kronos: Make Every Tick Epic”

Fastrack’s marketing campaign for Kronos takes a playful, relatable tone, emphasizing the chronograph feature’s multifaceted uses. The tagline, “Quickies with Kronos: Make Every Tick Epic,” celebrates the essence of living in the moment and making each second count.

Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing at Fastrack, highlighted the inspiration behind the collection at its launch. “Today’s youth aren’t just keeping track of time—they’re owning it,” he said. “The Kronos collection is built for the ultimate go-getter, seamlessly balancing side hustles, passion projects, and a buzzing social life, all while rocking effortless style.”

Style Meets Functionality

The Kronos collection offers more than just eye-catching design; it delivers an unparalleled user experience with precision timekeeping and practicality. The shaped case design is a fresh take on modern watch aesthetics, appealing to men who want their accessories to reflect their bold, dynamic personalities.

Kronos is available now at Fastrack stores across the country and online at www.fastrack.in. The collection is also available at Titan World outlets and authorized retailers nationwide, ensuring easy access for customers everywhere.