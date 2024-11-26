Binance Hires Top Ex-PayPal, Europol, and Kraken Executives in Massive Compliance Overhaul

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues to scale its compliance efforts with significant new hires and plans to expand its compliance team by 34% in 2024. The company aims to have 645 compliance staff members by the end of the year, demonstrating its commitment to addressing regulatory challenges and ensuring user security.









New Key Hires in Compliance and Investigations

The latest additions to Binance’s compliance and investigations team bring extensive expertise from financial institutions, fintech, and law enforcement:

Todd McElduff joins as Enterprise Compliance Director, tasked with collaborating with law enforcement, monitoring transactions, and ensuring market surveillance. With 20 years of compliance experience, Todd’s previous roles include leadership positions at PayPal and Morgan Stanley, where he specialized in financial crime prevention.

Lana Sinelnikova, the new Business Compliance and Enterprise Wide Risk Assessment (EWRA) Director, will oversee compliance control and risk assessment. She brings over 18 years of financial crime prevention experience, including roles at Kraken and Revolut Trading.

Pauline Chan, now Binance’s Compliance Specialist for Regulatory Audit and Exam, will handle regulatory audits and compliance issue validation. She previously held senior compliance roles at HSBC Hong Kong and J.P. Morgan, focusing on financial crime risk management.

Céline Inial has joined as a Special Investigations Specialist for France. Céline brings 18 years of experience in cybercrime investigations, including serving as a Cryptocurrency Specialist Investigator with France’s Gendarmerie Nationale.

Caner Akyürek, Turkey’s new Special Investigations Specialist, has 18 years of operational experience with the Turkish National Police and Europol, focusing on complex investigations.

Commitment to Compliance in a Growing Sector

As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, Binance emphasizes its proactive approach to compliance. Noah Perlman, Binance’s Chief Compliance Officer, highlighted the company’s focus on protecting its global user base of over 240 million.

“We are actively hiring top compliance talent to strengthen our industry-leading compliance program. These efforts align with the rapid growth of the global crypto sector and Binance’s leadership in setting industry standards,” Perlman stated.

Binance recently reached its 20th global regulatory milestone, a testament to its commitment to working with regulators and industry partners. The company’s robust compliance framework mirrors traditional financial institutions, aiming to ensure sustainable growth and user trust.

With these strategic hires and plans for team expansion, Binance reinforces its position as a secure and trusted platform while supporting the long-term growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.