Drake and Future Songs Allegedly Leaked on Pump.fun as Streamers Cash In $83,000

Drake and Future Songs Allegedly Leaked on Pump.fun as Streamers Cash In $83,000

The wild world of crypto livestreaming collided with hip-hop this week after a duo of streamers known as Bagwork allegedly leaked unreleased songs from rap megastars Drake and Future on Pump.fun, a Solana-based meme coin platform.

The stunt sent their token soaring to a staggering $53 million market cap, while the pair pocketed more than $83,000 in creator fees in just two days. The episode has ignited debates about copyright, clout-chasing, and the rise of what industry insiders are calling “creator capital markets.”

Drake Reacts in Real Time

The drama began when Aubrey “Drake” Graham called fellow streamer Adin Ross during a live session to figure out who the mysterious Bagwork boys were.

“I don’t even know who the f*** those kids are,” Drake told Adin Ross, visibly irritated. When pressed, the rapper doubled down: “I just asked you who they are. What the f***?”

Bagwork later claimed that Adin Ross messaged them directly, asking how they got hold of the tracks. Their response: “Come on our stream and we’ll let you know.” As of now, Adin Ross hasn’t taken them up on the offer.

Viral Stunts Drive Token Frenzy

Bagwork, believed to be two 19-year-old creators, have become infamous for high-risk viral stunts. In recent weeks:

  • One member stormed the field during a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

  • Another was slapped by fitness influencer Bradley Martyn after trying to snatch his hat.

Clips of these antics spread across social media, sending their token’s market cap from $2 million to $53 million over the weekend—before retracing to about $31 million.

Unlike traditional influencers, Bagwork doesn’t need to dump tokens to profit. Pump.fun rewards creators with a cut of trading fees, allowing them to rack up earnings without liquidating holdings. According to platform data, they’ve already earned $168,000 in rewards over four days.

Pump.fun and the “Creator Capital Market” Boom

Bagwork’s success highlights the explosive growth of Pump.fun, where livestreaming is tied directly to meme coin trading. In just the past week, the platform has paid out $20 million in creator rewards, fueling a wave of bizarre—and sometimes dangerous—content.

From a user painting his face like a clown to a developer hospitalized after setting himself on fire for clout, Pump.fun has quickly become the epicenter of crypto chaos meets internet spectacle.

Notably, mainstream creators like ex-esports pro Michael “BunnyFuFuu” Kurylo have also joined the platform, earning $217,000 in two days—suggesting the trend is moving beyond niche crypto circles.

The alleged leaks of Drake and Future raise serious questions about intellectual property, digital ethics, and the blurred line between entertainment and exploitation. While Bagwork profits from meme coin hype, artists and fans are left wondering whether music leaks are just the start of a much bigger disruption in how content is shared—and monetized.

As Bagwork continues its chaotic rise, one thing is clear: the future of streaming and crypto is colliding in unpredictable—and highly profitable—ways.

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
