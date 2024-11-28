Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How Mufasa’s Journey Mirrors His Own Rise to Stardom

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a profound connection with Mufasa, the iconic character from Disney’s The Lion King. In a heartfelt video released by Walt Disney Studios India, Shah Rukh lends his voice to the Hindi version of the upcoming prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. In it, he reflects on the parallels between his own life and Mufasa’s journey. Adding a personal touch, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan voices Simba in the Hindi version of the film, while his youngest son, AbRam Khan, lends his voice to young Mufasa.









The video, captioned “Ek Baadshah ki kahani, Baadshah ki zubaani,” features Shah Rukh narrating the tale of Mufasa, the lion king who rises above adversity to become a leader loved by all. “Yeh kahaani hai ek aese raja ki jise virasat ki roshni nahi, tanhaiyo ki virasat mili,” he begins, emphasizing Mufasa’s struggle against overwhelming odds. Shah Rukh’s emotional tone sets the stage for a tale of resilience, ambition, and ultimate victory.

Much like Mufasa, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey to superstardom was marked by challenges. Born in a middle-class family in Delhi, he faced the loss of his parents at a young age and moved to Mumbai with dreams of making it big in the film industry. His rise from anonymity to becoming the “Baadshah of Bollywood” mirrors Mufasa’s ascent from hardship to reign over the Pride Lands.

“Lekin uski rago mein behta tha uska junoon,” Shah Rukh narrates in the video, underlining the passion that drives both Mufasa and himself. Through sheer determination and talent, Shah Rukh built an unparalleled legacy in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with his charisma and performances. Similarly, Mufasa embodies the qualities of a true leader—strength, wisdom, and an enduring spirit.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King delves into the backstory of one of Disney’s most beloved characters. The prequel, set for a December 20 theatrical release in multiple languages, showcases the stunning Pride Lands and Mufasa’s journey from an underdog to a revered king.

Shah Rukh’s association with Mufasa extends beyond voicing the character. His words in the video capture a universal message of hope: “Zameen par toh kayi badshah hukumat karte aaye hai par usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par.” Like Mufasa, Shah Rukh’s influence transcends the ordinary, touching hearts and inspiring millions worldwide.

With son Aryan Khan voicing Simba and youngest son, AbRam Khan, the voice to young Mufasa, with Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan brings life to an iconic character and underscores the timeless power of perseverance and passion—values that define both the Lion King and the King of Bollywood. Watch trailer here –