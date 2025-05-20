Connect with us

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Teaser Drops, NTR Jr's Debut, and Kiara Advani's Bold Bikini

“War 2 Teaser Drops: Hrithik Roshan’s Triceps, NTR Jr’s Debut, and Kiara Advani’s Bold Bikini Scene Steal the Show YRF Yash Raj Films Ayan Mukerji

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Teaser Drops, NTR Jr’s Debut, and Kiara Advani’s Bold Bikini

The much-anticipated teaser for War 2 is finally out, and it’s already generating massive buzz. The action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, brings together Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, Telugu icon NTR Jr (in his Hindi film debut), and Kiara Advani in a globe-trotting spectacle set to release on August 14, 2025 — just ahead of India’s Independence Day holiday.

Set in the ever-expanding YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik Roshan starer War 2 promises to push boundaries with breathtaking visuals, international locations, and high-octane stunts. Following the success of Ek Tha Tiger, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan, this sequel positions itself as the franchise’s next significant chapter.

A Landmark Film for All Three Leads

For Jr NTR, War 2 marks his official entry into Bollywood. Known globally for his role in RRR, which won an Academy Award, NTR Jr reportedly shot for 60 days across multiple countries. While his usual fee can go up to ₹45 crore, reports say he charged ₹30 crore for this project, signalling both his commitment and the film’s prestige.

Kiara Advani, sizzling in a bikini, too, is stepping into new territory. She revealed on Instagram that War 2 marks several firsts for her: her first project with Yash Raj Films, her first time working with both Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., her first film with Ayan Mukerji, and, notably, her first on-screen bikini shot—featured in the teaser. She was reportedly paid ₹15 crore for her role. The internet is ablaze with Kiara Advani in a Bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Hrithik Roshan with War 2 returns as the dashing Kabir with even more muscle and menace. He reportedly charged ₹48 crore for the film. His iconic on-screen charisma, paired with Jr NTR’s dynamic presence, promises fireworks — including a much-talked-about dance face-off between the two actors that will be filmed in June.

Mega Budget, Multi-Country Shoot

War 2 has a jaw-dropping budget of ₹200 crore, surpassing the ₹170 crore spent on the original 2019 War. The production spanned six countries—Spain, Italy, Japan, Abu Dhabi, Russia, and India—over a rigorous 150-day schedule. The teaser showcases dazzling visuals and action set pieces shot in exotic locales, reinforcing the film’s international ambition.

Fresh off the Brahmāstra series, Director Ayan Mukerji reportedly charged ₹32 crore to helm the film, underlining the project’s scale and expectations.

Aiming for a Pan-India Blockbuster

By casting Jr NTR alongside Bollywood heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, War 2 is clearly designed as a pan-India release. This strategy worked well for films like RRR and KGF. The Independence Day release date positions the movie to dominate the box office during a high-footfall holiday period.

With action, glamour, and a star-studded cast, War 2 has all the blockbuster ingredients. Whether it can match or exceed the success of previous Spy Universe entries remains to be seen, but the teaser leaves little doubt that this film is aiming big.


