Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance

At the Met’s Costume Institute, the radical elegance of Black dandyism challenges colonial narratives and reclaims fashion as a form of power, pride, and protest – 2025 Met Gala Theme

In 2025, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute unveiled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” an exhibition that delves into Black dandyism’s rich history and cultural significance. This showcase, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s seminal work Slaves to Fashion, explores how Black individuals have used fashion for self-expression, resistance, and identity formation over three centuries. The 2025 Met Gala, where fans applauded the designers and their loved celebrities, many don’t know the significance of Black Dandyism.

Origins and Evolution

Black dandyism emerged in the 18th century, intertwining African and European sartorial traditions. Initially, it was a response to the imposed uniforms of servitude, transforming clothing into a symbol of autonomy and dignity. Over time, it evolved into a powerful statement against racial stereotypes and societal constraints, with figures like Langston Hughes and James Baldwin embodying the dandy ethos during the Harlem Renaissance.

The “Superfine” Exhibition

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” offers a comprehensive look at the dandy’s journey, featuring garments, photographs, and artworks highlighting the aesthetic’s versatility and resilience. The exhibition underscores how Black dandyism has continually redefined elegance, challenging conventional narratives and celebrating individuality.

Contemporary Resonance

Today, Black dandyism continues to influence fashion and culture. Artists and designers draw inspiration from its rich legacy, incorporating its principles into modern designs celebrating Black identity and creativity. The dandy’s emphasis on meticulous style and personal expression remains a potent tool for challenging norms and asserting presence in spaces that have historically marginalised Black voices.

Black dandyism is more than a fashion statement; it’s a dynamic cultural movement celebrating the intersection of style, resistance, and identity. The “Superfine” exhibition and the 2025 Met Gala are a testament to its enduring impact and the ongoing dialogue between fashion and social consciousness.