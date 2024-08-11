Project Pat Wants Hanumankind on Track with Juicy J

The world of hip-hop is buzzing once again, and this time it’s not just about chart-topping hits or viral streams. Hanumankind, the Indian rapper who’s been making waves globally, has just received a major co-sign from one of the South’s most legendary figures—Project Pat. In a recent Instagram live session, the Memphis rap icon not only praised Hanumankind’s flow but also hinted at a potential collaboration that could shake the music world to its core.









A Stamp of Approval from the South

Project Pat, known for his gritty style and influential role in shaping Southern rap, didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for Hanumankind. During the live session, he emphasized that Hanumankind’s unique flow has caught his attention in a big way. For an artist like Project Pat, whose career spans decades and includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, this endorsement is a massive milestone for Hanumankind.

A Dream Collaboration in the Making

But the excitement didn’t stop there. Project Pat went on to share that he’s seriously considering bringing Hanumankind into the studio for a track with none other than Juicy J, his brother and fellow member of the iconic group Three 6 Mafia. The prospect of this collaboration is enough to send chills down the spine of any hip-hop fan. With Project Pat’s gritty verses, Juicy J’s high-energy beats, and Hanumankind’s innovative flow, the potential for a groundbreaking track is undeniable.

The Global Impact of Hanumankind

For Hanumankind, this isn’t just about the possibility of working with rap royalty; it’s about solidifying his place on the global stage. His rapid rise in the industry, from charting on the Billboard Hot 100 to outstreaming Kendrick Lamar on Spotify, has already set him apart as a force to be reckoned with. Now, with Project Pat and Juicy J potentially in his corner, Hanumankind is poised to reach new heights.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the mere mention of this collaboration has fans on the edge of their seats. Hanumankind’s journey from Southern India to the global hip-hop scene has been nothing short of extraordinary, and with legends like Project Pat recognizing his talent, the sky’s the limit. Whether or not this collaboration comes to fruition, one thing is clear: Hanumankind is here to stay, and the world better be ready for what’s next.