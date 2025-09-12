Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

McDonald’s India raised the bar for protein-rich fast food by launching its Protein PLUS add-on, a 100% vegetarian slice designed to boost the protein content of your favorite burgers. Backing the campaign is none other than India’s beloved celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, who has once again partnered with the brand to bring a touch of credibility and excitement to the new product.

This launch follows McDonald’s India’s 2024 innovation with the Multi-Millet Bun, developed in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). The Protein PLUS slice marks the second such partnership, reinforcing the company’s push toward more nutritious, wholesome, and customizable menu options.







A Fun Ad Campaign with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The Protein PLUS campaign film captures the brand’s “feel-good” ethos. In the ad, a young fitness enthusiast and his younger brother encounter Chef Kapoor behind the counter at McDonald’s. A playful exchange follows, with the older sibling excited to try the Protein PLUS slice, while the younger one, eager to compete, confidently orders three slices with his McAloo Tikki Burger®. The moment perfectly balances humor with the brand’s message: personalize your meal and power it up with extra protein.

Nutrition Meets Flavor

One of the key selling points of McDonald’s Protein PLUS is its ability to enhance nutritional value without compromising taste. For example, the McSpicy™ Chicken Burger, which normally contains 21.46 grams of protein per serving, jumps to 26.46 grams with the addition of the Protein PLUS slice.

Made from a blend of pea protein and soy protein, the add-on is 100% vegetarian, free from onion, garlic, and root vegetables, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Its flavor profile, described as cheese-based with a buttery top note, complements both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like the Grilled Chicken & Cheese Burger and the McVeggie® Burger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s India (@mcdonalds_india)

A Bigger Vision for McDonald’s India

According to McDonald’s India, the launch is more than just about food innovation—it’s about redefining the fast-food experience. By making nutrition transparent and customizable, the brand hopes to appeal to health-conscious consumers who still want the convenience of quick-service dining.

With a projected audience of 10,000–20,000 daily customers across its outlets, the Protein PLUS initiative underscores McDonald’s commitment to balancing indulgence with mindful eating. Chef Kapoor’s involvement also lends authenticity and approachability, ensuring the message resonates across generations.

Available Now Across Platforms

Customers can try the Protein PLUS slice at outlets nationwide by ordering in-store, through the McDelivery® App, or via the McDelivery® website. Meal combos pair the add-on with burgers, McNuggets, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, or sweet corn sides, giving diners plenty of flexibility.

So, whether you’re a bodybuilder, a foodie, or someone simply looking to add an extra punch of protein, McDonald’s India’s latest innovation promises a delicious, healthier twist to your go-to burger.