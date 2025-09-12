Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

McDonald’s India raised the bar for protein-rich fast food by launching its Protein PLUS add-on, a 100% vegetarian slice designed to boost the protein content of your favorite burgers. Backing the campaign is none other than India’s beloved celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, who has once again partnered with the brand to bring a touch of credibility and excitement to the new product.

This launch follows McDonald’s India’s 2024 innovation with the Multi-Millet Bun, developed in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). The Protein PLUS slice marks the second such partnership, reinforcing the company’s push toward more nutritious, wholesome, and customizable menu options.



A Fun Ad Campaign with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The Protein PLUS campaign film captures the brand’s “feel-good” ethos. In the ad, a young fitness enthusiast and his younger brother encounter Chef Kapoor behind the counter at McDonald’s. A playful exchange follows, with the older sibling excited to try the Protein PLUS slice, while the younger one, eager to compete, confidently orders three slices with his McAloo Tikki Burger®. The moment perfectly balances humor with the brand’s message: personalize your meal and power it up with extra protein.

McDonald's and Sanjeev Kapoor collaborating

McDonald’s and Sanjeev Kapoor

Nutrition Meets Flavor

One of the key selling points of McDonald’s Protein PLUS is its ability to enhance nutritional value without compromising taste. For example, the McSpicy™ Chicken Burger, which normally contains 21.46 grams of protein per serving, jumps to 26.46 grams with the addition of the Protein PLUS slice.

Made from a blend of pea protein and soy protein, the add-on is 100% vegetarian, free from onion, garlic, and root vegetables, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Its flavor profile, described as cheese-based with a buttery top note, complements both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like the Grilled Chicken & Cheese Burger and the McVeggie® Burger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McDonald’s India (@mcdonalds_india)

A Bigger Vision for McDonald’s India

According to McDonald’s India, the launch is more than just about food innovation—it’s about redefining the fast-food experience. By making nutrition transparent and customizable, the brand hopes to appeal to health-conscious consumers who still want the convenience of quick-service dining.

With a projected audience of 10,000–20,000 daily customers across its outlets, the Protein PLUS initiative underscores McDonald’s commitment to balancing indulgence with mindful eating. Chef Kapoor’s involvement also lends authenticity and approachability, ensuring the message resonates across generations.

Available Now Across Platforms

Customers can try the Protein PLUS slice at outlets nationwide by ordering in-store, through the McDelivery® App, or via the McDelivery® website. Meal combos pair the add-on with burgers, McNuggets, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, or sweet corn sides, giving diners plenty of flexibility.

So, whether you’re a bodybuilder, a foodie, or someone simply looking to add an extra punch of protein, McDonald’s India’s latest innovation promises a delicious, healthier twist to your go-to burger.

  • McDonald's and Sanjeev Kapoor collaborating
  • Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
  • McDonald's and Sanjeev Kapoor collaborating
  • Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Food

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
By September 12, 2025
Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”
By September 12, 2025
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
By September 12, 2025
The Long Walk Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship

The Long Walk : Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship
By September 13, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Russian mRNA Cancer Vaccine Enteromix Sparks Hope — But Experts Urge Caution

Russian mRNA Cancer Vaccine Enteromix Sparks Hope — But Experts Urge Caution
By September 9, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed
By September 12, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Netradyne D-450 Launches AI-Powered Drowsiness Detection System to Revolutionize Road Safety in India

Netradyne Launches AI-Powered Drowsiness Detection System to Revolutionize Road Safety in India
By September 9, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
To Top
Loading...