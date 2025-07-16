Connect with us

LunchBox by Rebel Foods Unveils Shravan Special Satvik Menu with Comforting Vrat Classics

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Shravan season is here, and LunchBox by Rebel Foods is making fasting feel like feasting with its all-new Shravan Specials—a limited-edition satvik menu crafted to bring soulful comfort to fasting plates across India. Available now on EatSure, Zomato, and Swiggy, the 100% vrat-friendly offerings promise the nostalgic taste of traditional Indian fasting food, made with sendha namak and zero onion or garlic.

At the heart of this special Shravan food drop is their Sabudana Khichdi Curd Meal with Vrat Aloo Pattice, priced at just ₹259. The meal is a delicious balance of cooling curd, soft khichdi pearls, and perfectly crisp pattice—comfort food with spiritual roots and modern convenience.



Joining this vrat-perfect combo are other seasonal favorites such as:

  • Sabudana Vada – golden-fried and satisfyingly crunchy

  • Paneer Makhani – a creamy satvik take on the North Indian classic

  • Dum Aloo – slow-cooked baby potatoes in vrat-safe spices

  • Kuttu Paneer Pakoda – crispy, protein-packed indulgence

  • Sabudana Paratha – soft, stuffed, and soul-nourishing

  • Rajgira Halwa – the ultimate comfort dessert for fasting days

Speaking about the special launch, Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods, shared: “Shravan is a deeply spiritual and emotional time for many Indians. Our Shravan Specials aim to make fasting not just easier but also joyful, reminding people of the home-cooked flavors they grew up loving. Whether you’re fasting or just want something wholesome and light, this menu fits right in.”

Upwas Aloo Pattice and Sabudana Vada - Lunchbox & rebel Foods

Upwas Aloo Pattice and Sabudana Vada – Lunchbox & Rebel Foods

The Shravan food menu has already begun turning heads across metros and tier-2 cities, thanks to its thoughtful curation and nostalgic flavors. The Shravan Specials are available nationwide until August 25, 2025, making them the perfect choice for multiple Mondays and festival days that fall during the sacred month.

With growing demand for convenient vrat meals that don’t compromise on flavor or authenticity, LunchBox’s Shravan menu sets a benchmark. In a world where traditional cooking during fasts can be time-consuming, these ready-to-order satvik meals bridge the gap between ritual and reality, especially for urban consumers.


