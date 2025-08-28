Bradley Cooper Directs Will Arnett in Is This Thing On? — First Trailer, Cast, and Release Date

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Bradley Cooper’s upcoming comedy-drama Is This Thing On?, starring Will Arnett as a father navigating heartbreak, middle age, and the unpredictable world of stand-up comedy. Inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop, the film is set to premiere as the closing-night feature at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on October 10, 2025, before arriving in theaters nationwide on December 19.

This marks Bradley Cooper's third outing as a director, following his critically acclaimed work on A Star Is Born (2018) and Maestro (2023).







Plot: Comedy, Divorce, and Reinvention

Is This Thing On? follows Alex (Will Arnett), a middle-aged father whose marriage to Tess (Laura Dern) is unraveling. As the two navigate co-parenting and personal reinvention, Alex embarks on an unlikely new journey — attempting to reinvent himself as a stand-up comic in New York City’s West Village.

According to the film’s logline, the story explores themes of identity, sacrifice, and the possibility of love taking a new form even after separation. Bradley Cooper described the project not as a “midlife crisis” but as a “midlife catharsis” — a story about rediscovering one’s purpose and direction.

Star-Studded Cast

The ensemble cast features an eclectic mix of Hollywood talent and surprising cameos: Will Arnett as Alex, Laura Dern as Tess, Bradley Cooper in a supporting role, Andra Day, Sean Hayes, Amy Sedaris, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds and Peyton Manning (in a guest appearance)

The story’s inspiration, John Bishop, also serves as an executive producer.

Behind the Scenes

The screenplay was co-written by Cooper, Arnett, and Mark Chappell, with Cooper producing under his Lea Pictures banner alongside Arnett, Weston Middleton, and Kris Thykier.

Filmed across New York City earlier this year, Bradley Cooper praised the city’s role in shaping the film’s tone: “NYC injects an energy into every aspect of filmmaking that just can’t be replicated,” he said.

Is This Thing On? blends heartfelt family drama with comedy rooted in reinvention — a mix that could resonate with audiences during the holiday season. With Cooper’s proven skill as a director and Arnett stepping into one of his most ambitious dramatic roles yet, the film has already generated buzz as both a festival closer and a potential awards-season contender.

Audiences can catch the world premiere on October 10 at NYFF before the nationwide release on December 19, 2025.