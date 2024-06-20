Over 1 Crore tourists in Monsoon: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte

Goa Plunge
Footfall Reaches 1 Crore-Mark in Monsoon: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte
In a testament to its enduring appeal, Goa Tourism has witnessed a significant surge in tourist footfall, reaching the one crore mark. Even the monsoon season, traditionally considered off-peak, has seen a robust influx of visitors, according to Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.
Addressing concerns about a potential decline in tourism, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasised that Goa’s allure extends beyond its sunny beaches and vibrant nightlife. He highlighted that during the monsoon season, the state achieves an impressive 80 per cent hotel occupancy, indicating a growing recognition among travellers that Goa offers much more than its famed coastal charm.
“The perception that tourist footfall is decreasing in Goa is simply not true,” Khaunte stated. “We have touched the 10 million mark, surpassing previous figures. This achievement underscores the resilience and enduring popularity of Goa as a year-round destination.” Rohan Khaunte also noted a remarkable increase in international tourists, with numbers soaring 150 per cent above pre-COVID-19 levels. This surge highlights Goa’s recovery and growing appeal in the global tourism market.
However, the minister acknowledged the competitive pressures from other states and international destinations, driven in part by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. “We must view this competition as a challenge and an opportunity,” he said. “Goa has a unique charm, but we need to continuously innovate and connect with new markets to maintain our edge.”
The official tourist season in Goa typically ends in June with the onset of the monsoon and resumes in September. Despite this, the state continues to attract visitors during the rainy months. “The monsoon is a time to explore Goa’s waterfalls, lush green villages, forests, and nature trails,” Rohan Khaunte explained. “Tourists are beginning to realize that Goa is not just about its beaches. This shift in perception is crucial for boosting the rural economy and promoting sustainable tourism.”
To further enhance Goa’s appeal, the tourism department has prepared a vision document aimed at transforming the industry with the active participation of stakeholders. “We are committed to implementing this vision, which includes strategies to make Goa an attractive yet affordable destination,”Rohan Khaunte said.
One of the challenges highlighted by the minister is the high cost of accommodation in Goa during peak months like December. “The cost of hotels in Goa during December is so high that tourists start looking at other destinations like Thailand, where they can travel within the same budget and still save money,” he pointed out. To address this, discussions are planned with airlines and the hotel industry to consider capping tariffs during peak tourist seasons.
Ultimately, Goa’s sustained success as a tourist destination hinges on its ability to adapt and innovate. The monsoon season’s 80 per cent hotel occupancy rate is a clear indicator that travellers are eager to experience Goa’s diverse offerings beyond its beaches. By continuing to promote its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and rural attractions, Goa can maintain its status as a premier destination, irrespective of the season.