Toronto’s Secret Playground: 150+ Hidden Buildings Open to the Public This Weekend Only

Toronto's Secret Playground: 150+ Hidden Buildings Open to the Public This Weekend Only

History & Architecture

Toronto’s Secret Playground: 150+ Hidden Buildings Open to the Public This Weekend Only

Published on
Published on

Back for its 25th anniversary, the beloved Doors Open Toronto program is giving residents and visitors free behind-the-scenes access to over 150 iconic and rarely accessible buildings across the city. Running May 24 and 25, the annual event celebrates the city’s rich architectural heritage, civic spaces, and creative industries—this year, with a fresh theme focused on “play.”

“Doors Open is like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure story,” said Kristine Williamson, the program lead. “We wanted to explore all the playful ways people can experience Toronto and rediscover its buildings, history, and hidden treasures.”

From iconic landmarks to secret creative hubs, the 2025 lineup is packed with surprises. First-time participants include Ubisoft Toronto, one of the city’s top video game studios, and Spin Master headquarters, the children’s entertainment company behind global hits like Paw Patrol. Also new on the map is the Toronto School of Art, where visitors can join hands-on workshops like button-making and still-life drawing.



Some long-missed favorites are making a comeback too. After a five-year break, both Old City Hall and the historic Don Jail at Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital are opening their doors. The Don Jail, in particular, is expected to draw long lines, with visitors eager to explore the now-defunct 19th-century correctional facility steeped in local lore.

For many attendees, Doors Open is about more than sightseeing—it’s about civic connection. Toronto resident Yavuz Topbas, 23, is excited to tour key government spaces like Ontario’s Legislative Building. “It’s important that people can walk into the halls of power,” he said. “Seeing yourself in these spaces promotes transparency and inclusivity.”

Beyond architecture, the weekend also features interactive programming citywide. One highlight is the “Home Game: Toronto Loves Basketball” exhibition at the Harbourfront Centre. Curated by Heidi Reitmaier of the Museum of Toronto, the show pays homage to basketball’s Canadian roots and its impact on the city. Visitors will find memorabilia, personal stories, and nods to teams like the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Huskies, and even the Tempo.

Doors Open Toronto runs Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, and admission is completely free. Whether you’re into history, architecture, design, or simply curious to see what lies beyond locked doors, the event offers a rare chance to explore the soul of the city in all its forms.


