Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is set to make waves once again—literally—as he teams up with Ana de Armas for an underwater supernatural thriller titled Deeper. The high-concept film will reunite Cruise with Doug Liman, the director behind 2014’s cult sci-fi favorite Edge of Tomorrow.

Announced via Deadline, Deeper follows an astronaut who encounters a terrifying supernatural force lurking in the depths after plunging into a never-before-explored ocean trench. The $200 million film promises mind-bending suspense, high-octane action, and a star-studded cast—and with Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in the lead, Deeper is already one of the most anticipated projects in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas: A Blockbuster Duo in the Making

Speculation around the collaboration began months ago when Cruise and de Armas were photographed together, prompting fan theories about a budding romance, which were quickly debunked. Instead, the photos were tied to their intensive dive training for Deeper. Both actors, known for doing their own stunts, are preparing for some of their careers’ most physically demanding roles.







Tom Cruise is no stranger to dangerous stunts, from clinging to aircraft mid-flight in Mission: Impossible to flying fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick. De Armas, meanwhile, is proving her action star status with leading roles in John Wick spinoff Ballerina and 2022’s The Gray Man. Their pairing in Deeper is already being hailed as a match made in blockbuster heaven.

Director Doug Liman Returns to Sci-Fi Roots

Deeper also marks a highly anticipated reunion between Cruise and Doug Liman, who previously directed him in Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. Liman’s ability to mix cerebral science fiction with kinetic action makes him the ideal director to bring Deeper’s terrifying trench world to life.

Although Deeper features an astronaut as its protagonist, it is not to be confused with Cruise and Liman’s long-rumored space movie with NASA and SpaceX, which remains in development. In fact, the Deeper script has been circulating Hollywood since 2016, when it was first purchased by MGM.

What’s Next for Cruise and de Armas

Before Deeper surfaces, both stars are headlining massive summer releases. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth—and possibly final—chapter in the action-spy saga. The film concludes the “Entity” storyline and features franchise favorites like Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Pom Klementieff.

Ana de Armas, meanwhile, stars in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (June 6), where she plays Eve Macarro, a revenge-driven assassin on a warpath that intersects with iconic characters like John Wick (Keanu Reeves) and Winston (Ian McShane).

With a haunting premise, A-list stars, and a trusted director at the helm, Deeper is already being called the next big sci-fi blockbuster. Prepare to take the plunge—this is one film that promises to go well below the surface.