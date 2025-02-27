5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025

In 2020, when every major film was postponed, the globe questioned whether theatrical moviegoing would ever resume. Fortunately, in the post-pandemic period, cinema has made a significant resurgence. Both 2023 and 2024 were remarkable years for cinema; nevertheless, 2025 is anticipated to be the most extraordinary year for pictures in a considerable time. If any doubt remains regarding the full resurgence of cinema, the 2025 roster will dispel it.

As the new year is already in full swing, we’ve had time to curate our selection of the 5 most-anticipated films of 2025, encompassing sequels, reboots, and remarkable new entries across all genres. Experiencing even a fraction of these in big flicks will result in an exceptionally memorable year for cinema.

Avatar: Fire & Ash

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Release Date: Expected in December 2025

Do you recall the events that transpired at the conclusion of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022? No? It doesn’t matter! James Cameron’s grand spectacle persists, irrevocably altering the planet Pandora.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and the remaining Na’vi ensemble return for another profoundly immersive exploration of this cherished extraterrestrial realm.

Moreover, this will not be the final journey in Pandora. Two additional Avatars are scheduled for release following the premiere of Fire and Ash: Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031. Prepare yourself. The journey will be protracted. If the release of additional Avatars appears to be delayed, rest assured that James Cameron will undoubtedly devise a method to rejuvenate his audience.

The Running Man

Genre: Action

Release Date: December 7th, 2025

A reimagining of the 1987 film featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Running Man essentially serves as a precursor to the Hunger Games concept. Adapted from a 1982 novel by Stephen King, using the pseudonym “Richard Bachman,” this narrative unfolds in a bleak future where the central character, known as the “Running Man,” must navigate a perilous game show designed for his demise.

The original film holds a special place in the hearts of many, yet this remake seems poised to surpass it in quality. Glen Powell takes centre stage in a cast that includes notable talents such as Lee Pace, Josh Brolin, Daniel Ezra, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, Katy O’Brien, and Emilia Jones.

The upcoming adaptation of Running Man is set to be helmed by Edgar Wright, known for his work on Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead. Therefore, this promises a rendition that is not only visually striking but also thrilling and distinctly original.

The Ballad of a Small Player

Genre: Drama/Mystery/Thriller

Release Date: Awaiting 2025 release date from Netflix

It’s about time we received another gambling-based storyline, and that’s precisely what Edward Berger has planned for Netflix in 2025. If you’re a fan of Fortune coins casino promo offers or iGaming entertainment, pay attention to the following details; you might just be as excited as I am.

Following the remarkable achievement of All Quiet on the Western Front, director Edward Berger has secured a fresh first-look agreement with Netflix. With this new agreement, his inaugural significant endeavour with the streaming service will be The Ballad of a Small Player, a thriller featuring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, set to premiere in 2025.

The narrative centres on a high-stakes gambler [Farrell] who opts for a low profile in Macau as his past and financial obligations close in on him. Throughout his journey, he meets a fellow soul [Swinton] who could potentially unlock the path to his redemption.

I’m sold. Expect the film’s release to land in the fall or winter.

28 Years Later

Genre: Horror/Thriller/Action

Release Date: Expected in December 2025

In 2002, Danny Boyle’s modern zombie classic, 28 Days Later, catapulted Cillian Murphy into stardom. After 23 years, a follow-up titled 28 Years Later is set to make a significant return to the realm of the undead. 28 Years Later marks another collaboration between Boyle and writer Alex Garland, featuring Cillian Murphy as executive producer.

Featuring performances by Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, there’s a lingering curiosity about whether Murphy will make a comeback. The speculation regarding Murphy’s return as a zombie has been thoroughly dismissed. We will simply have to observe how this unfolds.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Genre: Action

Release Date: Expected in December 2025

John Wick vibes? Say no more…

While the possibility of John Wick 5 remains uncertain, the upcoming spinoff featuring Ana de Armas, titled Ballerina, seems poised to deliver an equally thrilling experience. Since her performance in No Time To Die and again in The Gray Man, anticipation has been building for de Armas to headline her own action film. At long last, we are witnessing the culmination of anticipation, and the trailers are nothing short of impressive.

Unsurprisingly, de Armas has shared some amusing anecdotes about her experience making the film, particularly regarding a notable action scene where she handles a flamethrower. “I believe I incinerated 106 individuals.” “I only cry with the first man,” she remarked during a recent interview. “The remaining 105, I had no issues with.”

Ballerina appears poised to advance the franchise, even in the absence of its iconic lead. It features a cameo from Keanu Reeves as John Wick. One can only hope for the best.