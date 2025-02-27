Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025 Avatar Fire and Ash The Running Man John Wick Ballerina Keanu Reeves Fortune Coins Casino Offers The Ballad of a Small Player 28 Years

Hollywood

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025

Screen Plunge
Published on

In 2020, when every major film was postponed, the globe questioned whether theatrical moviegoing would ever resume. Fortunately, in the post-pandemic period, cinema has made a significant resurgence. Both 2023 and 2024 were remarkable years for cinema; nevertheless, 2025 is anticipated to be the most extraordinary year for pictures in a considerable time. If any doubt remains regarding the full resurgence of cinema, the 2025 roster will dispel it.

As the new year is already in full swing, we’ve had time to curate our selection of the 5 most-anticipated films of 2025, encompassing sequels, reboots, and remarkable new entries across all genres. Experiencing even a fraction of these in big flicks will result in an exceptionally memorable year for cinema.

Avatar: Fire & Ash

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Release Date: Expected in December 2025 

Do you recall the events that transpired at the conclusion of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022? No? It doesn’t matter! James Cameron’s grand spectacle persists, irrevocably altering the planet Pandora.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and the remaining Na’vi ensemble return for another profoundly immersive exploration of this cherished extraterrestrial realm.

Moreover, this will not be the final journey in Pandora. Two additional Avatars are scheduled for release following the premiere of Fire and Ash: Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031. Prepare yourself. The journey will be protracted. If the release of additional Avatars appears to be delayed, rest assured that James Cameron will undoubtedly devise a method to rejuvenate his audience.

The Running Man

Genre: Action

Release Date: December 7th, 2025 

A reimagining of the 1987 film featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Running Man essentially serves as a precursor to the Hunger Games concept. Adapted from a 1982 novel by Stephen King, using the pseudonym “Richard Bachman,” this narrative unfolds in a bleak future where the central character, known as the “Running Man,” must navigate a perilous game show designed for his demise.

The original film holds a special place in the hearts of many, yet this remake seems poised to surpass it in quality. Glen Powell takes centre stage in a cast that includes notable talents such as Lee Pace, Josh Brolin, Daniel Ezra, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, Katy O’Brien, and Emilia Jones.

The upcoming adaptation of Running Man is set to be helmed by Edgar Wright, known for his work on Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead. Therefore, this promises a rendition that is not only visually striking but also thrilling and distinctly original.

The Ballad of a Small Player

Genre: Drama/Mystery/Thriller

Release Date: Awaiting 2025 release date from Netflix 

It’s about time we received another gambling-based storyline, and that’s precisely what Edward Berger has planned for Netflix in 2025. If you’re a fan of Fortune coins casino promo offers or iGaming entertainment, pay attention to the following details; you might just be as excited as I am.

Following the remarkable achievement of All Quiet on the Western Front, director Edward Berger has secured a fresh first-look agreement with Netflix. With this new agreement, his inaugural significant endeavour with the streaming service will be The Ballad of a Small Player, a thriller featuring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, set to premiere in 2025.

The narrative centres on a high-stakes gambler [Farrell] who opts for a low profile in Macau as his past and financial obligations close in on him. Throughout his journey, he meets a fellow soul [Swinton] who could potentially unlock the path to his redemption.

I’m sold. Expect the film’s release to land in the fall or winter.

28 Years Later

Genre: Horror/Thriller/Action

Release Date: Expected in December 2025 

In 2002, Danny Boyle’s modern zombie classic, 28 Days Later, catapulted Cillian Murphy into stardom. After 23 years, a follow-up titled 28 Years Later is set to make a significant return to the realm of the undead. 28 Years Later marks another collaboration between Boyle and writer Alex Garland, featuring Cillian Murphy as executive producer.

Featuring performances by Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, there’s a lingering curiosity about whether Murphy will make a comeback. The speculation regarding Murphy’s return as a zombie has been thoroughly dismissed. We will simply have to observe how this unfolds.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina 

Genre: Action

Release Date: Expected in December 2025 

John Wick vibes? Say no more…

While the possibility of John Wick 5 remains uncertain, the upcoming spinoff featuring Ana de Armas, titled Ballerina, seems poised to deliver an equally thrilling experience. Since her performance in No Time To Die and again in The Gray Man, anticipation has been building for de Armas to headline her own action film. At long last, we are witnessing the culmination of anticipation, and the trailers are nothing short of impressive.

Unsurprisingly, de Armas has shared some amusing anecdotes about her experience making the film, particularly regarding a notable action scene where she handles a flamethrower. “I believe I incinerated 106 individuals.” “I only cry with the first man,” she remarked during a recent interview. “The remaining 105, I had no issues with.”

Ballerina appears poised to advance the franchise, even in the absence of its iconic lead. It features a cameo from Keanu Reeves as John Wick. One can only hope for the best.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case P Diddy Sean Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case
By February 22, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict Courtroom Erupts in Cheers Joe Tacopina A$AP Relli Rakim Mayers Denzel Washington Spike Lee Highest to Low

A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict – Courtroom Erupts in Cheers
By February 19, 2025
5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025 Avatar Fire and Ash The Running Man John Wick Ballerina Keanu Reeves Fortune Coins Casino Offers The Ballad of a Small Player 28 Years

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025
By February 27, 2025
Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man 4’ Delayed to avoid Clash with Christopher Nolan's Odyssey Matt Damon Robert Downey Jr. Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron American Speed Austin Butler

‘Spider-Man 4’ Delayed to avoid Clash with Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey
By February 24, 2025
Dave Chappelle Receives NAACP President’s Award Fearless Comedy and Social Commentary Stan Lathan

Dave Chappelle Receives NAACP President’s Award: Fearless Comedy and Social Commentary
By February 23, 2025
5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025 Avatar Fire and Ash The Running Man John Wick Ballerina Keanu Reeves Fortune Coins Casino Offers The Ballad of a Small Player 28 Years

5 Films We Cannot Wait to See in 2025
By February 27, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
To Top
Loading...