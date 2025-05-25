Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez

E! News

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Sound Plunge
Published on

A bombshell twist has emerged in the ongoing saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna now claims there is undisclosed Ring camera footage proving the rapper did not shoot Megan during the now-infamous 2020 Hollywood Hills incident.

Appearing on TMZ Live this week, the Republican representative — and Florida’s first Mexican-American woman in Congress, Anna Paulina Luna— alleged that critical evidence was overlooked or ignored during Lanez’s high-profile 2023 trial, which ultimately landed him a 10-year prison sentence.

According to Anna Paulina Luna, a mutual friend, model and activist Amber Rose, alerted her to what she describes as disturbing flaws in Tory Lanez’s prosecution. After personally investigating the case, Luna claims there are “multiple inconsistencies” that raise serious doubts about the fairness of the conviction.



Ring Camera Footage and Missing DNA?

The most stunning claim? Luna insists a Ring doorbell camera captured video evidence that contradicts police testimony and disproves a key moment in the case — specifically, the infamous claim that Tory Lanez shouted “Dance, b****!” before allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Luna says Tory Lanez never said it, and the footage backs that up.

She also highlighted the lack of forensic DNA tying Lanez to the firearm used in the shooting, arguing that these holes in the prosecution’s narrative were ignored in court. Further muddying the waters, she pointed to Megan Thee Stallion’s foot injury X-rays, questioning whether her wounds were caused by bullets or, as some earlier reports suggested, shattered glass.

Drake Calls for Tory Lanez’s Release After Brutal Prison Stabbing

Public Push for Evidence Release

Congresswoman Luna is now pushing for an appellate court to release the complete Ring camera footage, stating that transparency is essential. “If the public saw what I saw, the whole story around this case would change,” she told TMZ.

What’s more, Luna is actively advocating for a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is currently incarcerated in a California prison, where he was reportedly stabbed by another inmate last week.

Megan Claps Back

As expected, the revelations haven’t sat well with Megan Thee Stallion, who called Tory Lanez a “freakin’ demon” in response to Luna’s public remarks. Megan has consistently maintained that Tory shot her after an argument in their vehicle, with video showing her limping from the car and bleeding.

Still, Luna’s comments—combined with the rumored existence of exculpatory footage—have reignited fierce debate online. Tory Lanez supporters are calling for a complete retrial, while critics accuse Luna of exploiting a high-profile Black celebrity case for political clout.

The truth may lie in the unreleased Ring cam footage. As legal teams prepare for a possible appeal and public pressure mounts, one thing is clear: this case is far from over, and new evidence may soon change everything.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez

Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion
By May 25, 2025
F1 Shock: Hamilton Penalized as Lando Norris Snatches Monaco GP 2025 Pole in Stunning Upset Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson and Alex Albon. Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Shock: Hamilton Penalized as Lando Norris Snatches Monaco GP 2025 Pole in Stunning Upset
By May 25, 2025
Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 

Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 
By May 24, 2025
BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg Israel-Gaza war Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone BBC Documentary Medics Under Fire

BBC in Crisis: Why Gary Lineker’s Exit Over Gaza Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
By May 24, 2025
Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 

Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 
By May 24, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India Foxconn apple Trump Tariff apple india

Apple Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Invests Billions to Deepen Roots in India
By May 24, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...