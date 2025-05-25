Shocking Ring Cam Twist: Congresswoman Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

A bombshell twist has emerged in the ongoing saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, as Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna now claims there is undisclosed Ring camera footage proving the rapper did not shoot Megan during the now-infamous 2020 Hollywood Hills incident.

Appearing on TMZ Live this week, the Republican representative — and Florida’s first Mexican-American woman in Congress, Anna Paulina Luna— alleged that critical evidence was overlooked or ignored during Lanez’s high-profile 2023 trial, which ultimately landed him a 10-year prison sentence.

According to Anna Paulina Luna, a mutual friend, model and activist Amber Rose, alerted her to what she describes as disturbing flaws in Tory Lanez’s prosecution. After personally investigating the case, Luna claims there are “multiple inconsistencies” that raise serious doubts about the fairness of the conviction.







Ring Camera Footage and Missing DNA?

The most stunning claim? Luna insists a Ring doorbell camera captured video evidence that contradicts police testimony and disproves a key moment in the case — specifically, the infamous claim that Tory Lanez shouted “Dance, b****!” before allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Luna says Tory Lanez never said it, and the footage backs that up.

She also highlighted the lack of forensic DNA tying Lanez to the firearm used in the shooting, arguing that these holes in the prosecution’s narrative were ignored in court. Further muddying the waters, she pointed to Megan Thee Stallion’s foot injury X-rays, questioning whether her wounds were caused by bullets or, as some earlier reports suggested, shattered glass.

Public Push for Evidence Release

Congresswoman Luna is now pushing for an appellate court to release the complete Ring camera footage, stating that transparency is essential. “If the public saw what I saw, the whole story around this case would change,” she told TMZ.

What’s more, Luna is actively advocating for a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is currently incarcerated in a California prison, where he was reportedly stabbed by another inmate last week.

Megan Claps Back

As expected, the revelations haven’t sat well with Megan Thee Stallion, who called Tory Lanez a “freakin’ demon” in response to Luna’s public remarks. Megan has consistently maintained that Tory shot her after an argument in their vehicle, with video showing her limping from the car and bleeding.

Still, Luna’s comments—combined with the rumored existence of exculpatory footage—have reignited fierce debate online. Tory Lanez supporters are calling for a complete retrial, while critics accuse Luna of exploiting a high-profile Black celebrity case for political clout.

The truth may lie in the unreleased Ring cam footage. As legal teams prepare for a possible appeal and public pressure mounts, one thing is clear: this case is far from over, and new evidence may soon change everything.