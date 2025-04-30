Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Cinema Outing

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise and Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas continue to stir up dating rumours after being spotted on what fans are calling a “cinema date” in London. The pair, both known for their blockbuster roles and high-profile past relationships, have been seen together on multiple occasions in recent months, with their most recent sighting taking place at a screening of Ryan Coogler’s new film Sinners in Leicester Square.

While neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, their increasingly frequent outings are fueling speculation among fans and media outlets alike. Their latest appearance was noted by a fan who claimed to have bumped into the duo at the cinema. Though only Cruise posed for a selfie, the fan said Ana de Armas was with him at the time, enjoying a quiet, low-key movie night.

Tom Cruise, ever the gentleman of the screen, later confirmed his presence at the film screening by sharing a snap in front of the Sinners poster on social media, praising the cast and crew. Ana de Armas notably liked the post, a small gesture that hasn’t gone unnoticed by keen-eyed fans.

This sighting follows a trail of previous encounters that have led to widespread buzz. The actors were seen earlier arriving together in London via helicopter from Madrid. On separate occasions, they were also spotted at Battersea Heliport, with one of those instances featuring director Doug Liman, suggesting that potential professional collaborations may be in the works. Doug Liman and Tom Cruise have previously collaborated on Edge of Tomorrow, lending credibility to the theory that a new project may be on the horizon.

Rumours of a romantic link first took off when Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen dining in Soho, London, on none other than Valentine’s Day. Witnesses described the evening as casual but intimate, with the pair leaving the restaurant with takeaway bags and jumping into a taxi together.

Despite mounting speculation, sources close to both stars insist that the relationship is purely professional for now. An insider told the Daily Mail, “Everything with Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together.” One such project is reportedly a sequel to Days of Thunder, Tom Cruise’s 1990 racing film, which is still in early development stages.

Ana de Armas, who previously dated Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck, has also been recently seen with Spanish businessman Manuel Anido Cuesta, although that relationship appears to have fizzled. Tom Cruise, meanwhile, has been largely private since his past high-profile marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Whether it’s love or just another blockbuster in the making, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ growing closeness continues to captivate the public. As long as they keep appearing together — whether in cinemas or at helipads — fans will be watching closely to see if Hollywood’s next power couple is quietly taking flight.