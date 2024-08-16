In a shocking turn of events, the death of beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry has shifted from an accidental drowning to a deeply unsettling case potentially involving exploitation and intentional harm by those entrusted with his well-being. The investigation has revealed that five individuals, including two medical professionals and Perry’s longtime personal assistant, have been charged with grave offences linked to his tragic demise.









The Grim Discovery: How Perry’s Struggles Were Exploited

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident has now morphed into a case of alleged homicide, driven by the greed and misconduct of those who were meant to offer help and care. According to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, the newly emerged evidence paints a disturbing picture of how Matthew Perry’s vulnerability was manipulated for profit. The accused include two doctors—Dr. Salvador Plascencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Jasveen Sangha, a known drug dealer, and Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry’s personal assistant for nearly two decades.

The pivotal revelation in this case is the discovery of text messages between the doctors and the drug dealer, which illustrate a callous disregard for Perry’s life. In these messages, the doctors are reported to have used derogatory language when discussing the amounts Perry might be willing to pay for ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic with known potential for abuse. One message reportedly read, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” highlighting the deplorable mindset of those involved.

A Web of Deception and Exploitation

Matthew Perry’s addiction to ketamine was not an isolated incident but rather a consequence of his efforts to find relief from his struggles, exacerbated by the very individuals who were supposed to provide him with legitimate care. The doctors involved allegedly sold ketamine to Perry at exorbitant prices, despite the drug costing them only a fraction of what they charged him. This exploitation continued with Perry paying up to $2,000 for a vial of ketamine, a sum far exceeding the drug’s actual value.



Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in assistant, has also admitted to his role in the affair. Reports indicate that he not only obtained ketamine from Eric Fleming, a street dealer, but also administered it to Perry on multiple occasions. On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa found Perry unresponsive in his hot tub and subsequently called for emergency assistance. Despite Iwamasa’s attempts to save him, Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Legal Repercussions and Ongoing Investigation

The legal ramifications of these revelations are significant. Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez are expected to face court proceedings soon, having pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Meanwhile, Kenneth Iwamasa and other co-defendants have begun to admit their guilt, with some already pleading guilty to their involvement in Perry’s death.

The case underscores a harrowing lesson about the potential for abuse of power and trust in both medical and personal relationships. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram has emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “We allege each of the defendants played a key role in his death by falsely prescribing, selling, or injecting the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death.”

As the legal process unfolds, the focus will remain on uncovering the full extent of the misconduct and ensuring that justice is served for Matthew Perry, a beloved figure whose life was tragically cut short by those who were supposed to help him.