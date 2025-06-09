Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Cole Escola Shine Bright at the 2025 Tony Awards

Broadway’s most dazzling night returned with full force as the 78th Tony Awards lit up Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Cynthia Erivo with electric charm, the evening was packed with emotional speeches, star-studded reunions, and historic wins that signaled a bold new era for theater. Among the night’s biggest victors were Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Cole Escola, who each took home top honors in what may be remembered as one of the most competitive Tony seasons in recent memory.

Leading the night was Maybe Happy Ending, a romantic musical about robots grappling with love and loss, which won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Darren Criss), Best Direction, and Best Original Score by Will Aronson and Hue Park. Darren Criss, who also co-hosted the Tony Awards: Act One pre-show with Renée Elise Goldsberry, delivered an emotional acceptance speech that left the audience visibly moved.

Meanwhile, Sunset Boulevard emerged as a major winner in the revival category. Pop star-turned-theatre darling Nicole Scherzinger took home Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her powerhouse performance, cementing her place in Broadway royalty. The musical also won Best Revival of a Musical and Best Lighting Design.

Over on the play side, Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins earned the Best Play honor, marking his second consecutive Tony win after last year’s triumph with Appropriate. Co-star Kara Young made history by securing her second Tony in as many years, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Play. Her win was a standout moment, met with a standing ovation.







Cole Escola made headlines with a triumphant and touching win for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Oh, Mary!, a self-penned comedy that has captivated audiences with its wit and vulnerability. In a poetic turn, Oh, Mary! also clinched Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

Other notable wins included Sarah Snook’s transformative performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, earning her the Tony for Best Actress in a Play, and Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector snagging Best Revival of a Play.

Musically, Buena Vista Social Club stood out with four wins, including Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and both sound design categories. The tech-heavy Stranger Things: The First Shadow also picked up three awards, showcasing how modern spectacle is increasingly embraced on Broadway stages.

As the curtain fell on an unforgettable evening, one thing was clear: Broadway is thriving with boundary-pushing stories, unexpected stars, and a growing celebration of diversity and inclusion. The 2025 Tony Awards proved that while the stage may be old, the stories—and the people who tell them—are fresher and more fearless than ever.

