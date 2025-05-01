Connect with us

Hollywood Stars Shine in 2025 Tony Nominations

Theater Arts

The 2025 Tony Award nominations have officially been announced, and it’s a star-studded affair. Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney, Sarah Snook, and Sadie Sink have all received nods for their compelling stage performances, signalling one of the most screen-to-stage crossover-heavy Broadway seasons in recent history.

George Clooney scored his first-ever Tony Award nomination for Good Night, and Good Luck, a theatrical adaptation of the acclaimed film he once directed. Meanwhile, Sarah Snook, best known for her role in Succession, earned a nomination for her gripping dramatic performance, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink impressed critics with a powerhouse performance that solidified her arrival on Broadway.

Notable Snubs: Big Names Left Out

However, not all stars found themselves in the spotlight. Despite high expectations, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jim Parsons, Idina Menzel, Kit Connor, and Nick Jonas were notably absent from the nominations list. While their performances drew significant buzz, Tony voters opted to highlight other talents in what proved to be a competitive year.

Still, the lineup of recognised names underscores Broadway’s growing trend of welcoming screen actors, many of whom are delivering theatre-worthy performances to sold-out crowds.

Leading Ladies Take Centre Stage

In the musical category, the Best Leading Actress race is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about. Broadway icon Audra McDonald earned yet another nomination for her performance in Gypsy, a revival that has drawn rave reviews. Joining her is Nicole Scherzinger, who surprised many with a critically acclaimed Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard.

Both actresses are seen as front-runners in a field stacked with vocal and dramatic talent. Their nominations highlight the power of performance and the renewed energy of the musical theatre scene.

Best New Musical: A Quirky Lineup

This year, the Tony Award race for Best New Musical is delightfully eclectic, featuring five unique productions:

  • Buena Vista Social Club: A tribute to legendary Cuban musicians.

  • Dead Outlaw: The strange tale of a train robber turned posthumous sideshow.

  • Death Becomes Her: A witty and undead adaptation of the cult classic film.

  • Maybe Happy Ending: A futuristic love story between two robots.

  • Operation Mincemeat: A British WWII comedy rooted in a real intelligence operation.

Interestingly, three of the nominated musicals revolve around the theme of death, lending this season an oddly macabre but imaginative spirit.

Best Play Highlights Bold Storytelling

The Best Play category is equally strong, led by English, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about language and identity, and Purpose, a timely family story set in Chicago. Other notable contenders include Oh, Mary!, a satirical take on Mary Todd Lincoln, The Hills of California, and John Proctor Is the Villain.

This year’s nominations showcase an impressive mix of inventive storytelling and powerful performances, ranging from comedic to dramatic.

Looking Ahead to Broadway’s Biggest Night

The 2025 Tony Awards ceremony will be held on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Cynthia Erivo. With 42 new shows this season, including 21 musicals and 21 plays, Broadway is proving that it still has the power to surprise, entertain, and inspire.

As anticipation builds, the next five weeks will see Tony voters attending performances, weighing their choices, and preparing to honour the very best of American theatre.


