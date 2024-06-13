Michelle Poonawalla and Indian Digital Art at Lisbon's Sedition Art Exhibit

Artist and philanthropist Michelle Poonawalla launched her digital artworks at the Non-Fungible Conference (NFC) in Lisbon, drawing global attention to India’s contemporary art scene. Collaborating with Sedition Art, Poonawalla’s work was prominently featured at the event, held from May 28 to May 30, 2024, at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes.

The NFC event, a major conference celebrating NFT culture, included debates, talks, workshops, and experiences led by leaders in the Web3 community. Sedition’s exhibit exclusively showcased Poonawalla’s digital art, merging traditional artistry with advanced digital technology.

Michelle Poonawalla showcased pieces, including “The Heart in the Blue Skies” and “The Balloon Dreamer,” which captivated audiences with their vibrant visuals and whimsical imagery, marking a significant milestone in her career.









Michelle Poonawalla commented, “Art, throughout history, has served as a bridge between cultures, fostering understanding across generations. My work builds upon this rich legacy, striving to connect tradition with innovation.”

Rory Blain, Director of Sedition Art, commented on the collaboration, highlighting Poonawalla’s creativity and courtesy. Established in 2011, Sedition Art offers a platform for the collection and trade of digital art featuring artists like Damien Hirst, Beeple, and Tracey Emin.

Michelle Poonawalla, known for blending formal painting techniques with experimental digital technology, has previously showcased her work at venues like the Saatchi Gallery in London. Her participation in the NFC event gives prominence to Indian contemporary art on the global stage.