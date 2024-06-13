Prodigy Finance on Global Education Empowering Women

If you are a female graduate dreaming of pursuing a master’s degree abroad, an Impact Report by Prodigy Finance shows that 95% of female graduates credit their international master’s degrees with improved career prospects and higher salaries. 2022 Impact Report shows an impressive 93% of surveyed women reported salary increases post-graduation, with 72% seeing their salaries double.

Prodigy Finance, driven by gender equality, is offering no-collateral, no-cosigner loans with competitive rates and flexible repayment terms. This support enables women worldwide to achieve their career goals and make significant global contributions.









Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, emphasized, “Women are breaking barriers and excelling in various fields. We recognize their immense talent and are committed to creating opportunities for all aspiring learners.”

Women make up a significant portion of the global workforce, contributing fearlessly and ambitiously. Prodigy Finance has financed nearly 9,000 women, with women comprising one-third of all loan recipients in 2021. Their funding helps women advance their careers without financial pressure, fostering confidence, independence, and global citizenship.