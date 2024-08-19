Hanumankind’s Acting Debut in 'Rifle Club' with Anurag Kashyap

In a bold move that has caught the attention of fans and film enthusiasts alike, Sooraj Cherukat, widely known by his stage name Hanumankind, is set to make his acting debut. The rapper, who recently soared to new heights with his hit track “Big Dawgs,” will now be seen in a completely different avatar in the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club.’ Directed by the renowned Aashiq Abu, the film promises to be a significant milestone in Malayalam cinema, with Hanumankind taking on the role of Bheera.









Breaking Boundaries: From Rap to Reels

Hanumankind’s venture into acting may surprise many, but for those who have followed his career closely, it’s a natural progression. Known for his intense lyrics and powerful stage presence, Sooraj has always demonstrated a flair for storytelling. His transition to the silver screen seems to be an extension of his artistic expression, where he can explore new dimensions of his creativity.

The first-look poster, unveiled by the legendary filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who also stars in the film, has already created a buzz. The poster features Hanumankind as Bheera, donning sunglasses and pointing a gun, exuding a sense of mystery and intensity that has left fans eagerly anticipating his performance. Kashyap, who plays Hanumankind’s father in the film, introduced the character with the caption, “Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera, my volatile son.”

A Collaboration That Promises Excellence

‘Rifle Club’ is more than just another film for Malayalam cinema; it’s a collaboration that brings together some of the most talented individuals in the industry. Anurag Kashyap, known for his unflinching and gritty style of storytelling, makes his Malayalam acting debut in this film. His involvement has raised expectations as he joins forces with Aashiq Abu, a director celebrated for pushing boundaries with films like ‘Mayaanadhi’ and ‘Virus.’

The script, crafted by the talented team of Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Syam Pushkaran, is expected to offer an engaging and thought-provoking narrative. With a cast that includes heavyweights like Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, and Vineeth Kumar, ‘Rifle Club’ is poised to be a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences across the board.

Cultural Crossover: A New Wave in Malayalam Cinema

Hanumankind’s entry into the film industry also symbolizes the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where cultural and artistic crossovers are becoming increasingly common. His background as a rapper, deeply rooted in the Indian hip-hop scene, brings a fresh perspective to the film. It’s a testament to how the boundaries between different forms of art are blurring, leading to new and exciting possibilities.

For Hanumankind, this acting debut is more than just a career shift; it’s a step towards expanding his artistic horizons. Whether he will bring the same raw energy to his role as Bheera that he does to his music remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—his fans are in for a treat.

Fan Reactions: A Surge of Excitement

The announcement of Hanumankind’s acting debut has already ignited a wave of excitement on social media. Fans have taken to platforms like Instagram and Twitter to express their anticipation, with many praising the unexpected yet thrilling crossover. Comments like “Crossover we didn’t know we needed!” and “Omg! The timing of this happening is impeccable!” reflect the enthusiasm surrounding this new chapter in his career.

Hanumankind gears up for his big-screen debut. While his journey from the rap scene to acting is just beginning, his ability to captivate audiences remains unchanged. ‘Rifle Club’ is not just a film; it’s a new beginning for an artist who refuses to be confined to a single genre.

With the backing of a stellar cast and crew and under the direction of Aashiq Abu, Hanumankind’s debut in ‘Rifle Club’ is set to be a landmark moment in both his career and the Malayalam film industry. As he steps into this new role, one thing is clear—Sooraj Cherukat is here to stay, and he’s only just getting started.