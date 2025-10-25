Landman Season 2 Trailers Tease Chaos, Family Warfare and Sam Elliott’s Big Arrival

Connect with us

The Big Oil battleground of West Texas is about to erupt. Paramount+ has released not one but two explosive trailers for Landman Season 2, diving deeper into the gritty world crafted by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan. The hit drama returns November 16, with Billy Bob Thornton once again leading as Tommy Norris, a dealmaker whose life is permanently tethered to dirty secrets buried deep beneath the oil fields.

Season one turned Landman into another major ratings victory for Taylor Sheridan. Landman Season two aims even higher, shifting focus from establishing the oil world to intensifying the relationships and betrayals that power it.

Sam Elliott Enters the Fight

One of the biggest shocks from the Landman Season 2 trailers is the reveal of the legendary Sam Elliott, joining Landman as Tommy’s father, T.L. The dynamic looks fierce, raw and deeply personal. A grizzled Sam Elliott calling Billy Bob Thornton “Pop” while circling buried family tensions almost guarantees Emmy-worthy conflict.

The second trailer also confirms that M-Tex Oil—the empire now run by Demi Moore’s Cami Miller—is under fire for embezzlement, insurance fraud and wire fraud. The sharks are circling, and Tommy is told exactly that.

Paramount+ Landman Season 2

Paramount+ Landman Season 2

Demi Moore Takes Control

Following her late husband’s death (played by Jon Hamm in Season 1), Demi Moore’s Cami is stepping into power with Tommy at her side. Their alliance looks profitable, seductive and wildly dangerous. The trailers tease M-Tex on the brink of collapse as money trails, conspiracy whispers and ruthless competitors draw closer.

Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland return as the combustible Norris family. Andy Garcia, introduced in last season’s finale, also plays a major role as the political and financial noose tightens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

Oil, Greed and The Breaking Point

Paramount’s Landman Season 2 logline promises brutality over nobility in West Texas. For Tommy, survival may now demand a sacrifice that pushes him further into moral extinction. Secrets are rising fast, along with the wells.

Taylor Sheridan has sharpened Landman from boomtown saga into a war for power, legacy and blood. High-stakes drama, big-star additions, and a storyline that echoes real-world oil politics give Landman Season 2 serious heat.

When oil gushes, fortunes and families fracture. The only guarantee? Something is going to break.

