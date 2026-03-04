Patriots Shock NFL by Releasing Stefon Diggs, Freeing $16M in Cap Space

In a move that could reshape the NFL free agency market, the New England Patriots are releasing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs after just one season with the team.

The decision, confirmed ahead of the new league year on March 11, clears more than $16 million in salary cap space and gives Diggs an early opportunity to test the open market.

Financial Strategy Behind the Move

According to reports, the Patriots’ decision was largely financial. Stefon Diggs was due an additional $6 million payment next week, and rather than delay the inevitable, the franchise informed the 32-year-old receiver of its plans before the official start of free agency.

By moving on from Diggs now, the Patriots gain significant flexibility under the salary cap — a crucial advantage as they look to retool their roster through free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

The team had signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract just last offseason, making this a notable early exit from a high-profile deal.

Stefon Diggs Delivered in Lone Patriots Season

Despite the abrupt ending, Stefon Diggs was productive during his only year in Foxborough. He led New England with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.

He also stepped up in the postseason, recording 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown during the Patriots’ three-game playoff run that culminated in an AFC title appearance.

Diggs later posted a heartfelt message thanking the organization and fans, signaling appreciation despite the business decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

A Proven NFL Playmaker

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs quickly developed into one of the league’s most dynamic route-runners. After five seasons in Minnesota, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he flourished.

In Buffalo, Diggs earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections while forming an elite partnership with quarterback Josh Allen. He later had a brief and underwhelming stint with the Houston Texans before revitalizing his production in New England.

Now, with the New England Patriots officially moving on, Diggs enters free agency as one of the most accomplished wide receivers available.

What’s Next for Patriots and Diggs?

For New England, the focus now shifts to replacing its top receiver. The Patriots are expected to explore options in both NFL free agency and the upcoming draft, particularly in a receiver market that features a mix of veteran talent and emerging prospects.

The cap savings could also allow the team to address other roster needs, including offensive line depth or defensive reinforcements.

For Diggs, the release presents an opportunity. While age 32 places him among the older receivers in the league, his recent 1,000-yard campaign demonstrates he can still produce at a high level. Contending teams in need of a reliable pass-catcher may see him as a valuable short-term addition.

As the NFL offseason accelerates, Diggs’ next destination will be one of the most closely watched storylines.