Vince Gilligan Returns to TV with Apple’s Pluribus

Apple TV+ has officially released the trailer for Pluribus, the highly anticipated new series from Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The show will premiere on November 7, 2025, and promises to deliver Gilligan’s signature mix of dark humour, psychological tension, and existential storytelling — this time set within a mysterious sci-fi world.

Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) as Carol Sturka, a best-selling author who embarks on a book tour across Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her life takes a surreal turn when a strange virus spreads across the city, rendering everyone inexplicably happy — except her. As the only person immune to the phenomenon, Sturka must grapple with what it means to be human in a world where despair no longer exists.

Vince Gilligan described the show’s origins in a recent interview: “During our lunch breaks on Better Call Saul, I used to walk around and wonder what it would be like if everyone was just… nice,” he said. “There was no way to insult them or hurt their feelings — they’d do anything for you. I didn’t know what it meant, and honestly, I’m still not sure what it means.”

The series marks Vince Gilligan’s first return to sci-fi since his X-Files days, blending philosophical questions with a haunting new concept — a “happiness pandemic.”

An All-Star Cast and Creative Team

In addition to Seehorn, Pluribus features Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete), Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (American Fiction), and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Vince Gilligan not only created, wrote, and directed the series but also leads an impressive writers’ room that includes Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Jonny Gomez, and Ariel Levine — many of whom worked with him on Better Call Saul.

Producers include Vince Gilligan himself, alongside Jeff Frost, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, Smith, and Tatlock. Apple TV+ reportedly greenlit Pluribus with a two-season straight-to-series order, signaling strong confidence in its potential as a flagship series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

PaleyFest NY 2025 to Host Exclusive Premiere

Adding to the hype, Pluribus will officially open PaleyFest NY 2025 on November 7 at the Paley Museum in Manhattan. The festival will feature a special screening of the first two episodes followed by a live Q&A with Gilligan, Seehorn, and co-star Karolina Wydra.

The event kicks off a star-studded lineup that includes Landman (Paramount+), Power Book IV: Force (Starz), and A Man on the Inside (Netflix).