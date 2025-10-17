‘The Secret Agent’ Trailer: Wagner Moura Leads Brazil’s Oscar Entry After Triple Cannes Win

Neon has unveiled the official trailer for The Secret Agent, Brazil’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed and written by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the political thriller has already become one of the most decorated films of the year, sweeping three major awards at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival — Best Director, Best Actor (for star Wagner Moura), and the FIPRESCI Prize from the International Federation of Film Critics.

Following its acclaimed festival run, The Secret Agent will open in New York on November 26, followed by a Los Angeles release on December 5. Mubi holds international rights across the UK, Ireland, India, and Latin America (excluding Brazil), while Neon spearheads its North American distribution.

A Political Thriller Set Against Brazil’s Dark Past

Set in 1977, during the height of Brazil’s military dictatorship, The Secret Agent follows Marcelo (Moura), a skilled technology expert on the run from government forces. Seeking refuge in Recife during the chaotic Carnival week, Marcelo hopes to reconnect with his estranged son — but soon realizes the city is far from safe. What begins as a desperate escape turns into a tense exploration of loyalty, paranoia, and survival in an oppressive state.

Kleber Mendonça Filho, known for acclaimed works like Bacurau and Aquarius, masterfully blends political commentary with human drama, creating a film that resonates both historically and emotionally.

Triumph for Brazilian Cinema

After its Cannes triumph, The Secret Agent was chosen to represent Brazil at the Oscars — marking the second consecutive year the nation has dominated the International Feature Film category, following Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here victory earlier in 2025.

The ensemble cast includes Maria Fernanda Cândido, Gabriel Leone, Carlos Francisco, Alice Carvalho, and Hermila Guedes. The film’s lush cinematography, paired with Filho’s sharp direction, has earned comparisons to The Lives of Others and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, while Moura’s commanding performance is already generating awards buzz.

Neon’s Expanding Awards Slate

The Secret Agent joins a powerful slate of films under Neon’s 2025–26 awards campaign, including Cannes winners It Was Just an Accident (Palme d’Or), Sentimental Value (Grand Prix), and Sirāt (Jury Prize). With several of these titles also serving as their respective countries’ Oscar entries, Neon could emerge as the dominant player in this year’s international film race.

For Kleber Mendonça Filho and Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent is not just a film — it’s a reflection of Brazil’s turbulent history and a testament to the resilience of art under political repression. The film’s success at Cannes and its upcoming global release position it as a front-runner in the international awards circuit, bridging Brazil’s cinematic artistry with universal storytelling.