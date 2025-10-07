Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role

Hollywood’s most talked-about former couple — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — reunited Monday night (Oct. 6) at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, marking their first public appearance together since finalizing their divorce in January.

The emotional reunion wasn’t just for show — it was a celebration of Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated new musical film, directed by Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls), and produced in part by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity production company.







Affleck’s High Praise for Lopez’s Performance

On the red carpet, Ben Affleck was full of admiration for Lopez’s performance as Ingrid Luna/Aurora/The Spider Woman, calling her “amazing” and saying she was “born to play” the role.

“She’s incredible in the movie,” Ben Affleck told Extra. “Early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this… she was going to give it her all — and she did. She worked enormously hard. You get to see all of her many gifts. She grew up watching classic musicals, and it shows.”

Affleck continued, “I’m as proud of this movie as any I’ve ever been involved with. I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker also credited his production company’s mission of empowering great artists and telling “moving stories” — values he said Kiss of the Spider Woman perfectly embodies.

A Reunion That Surprised Fans

The red-carpet appearance sparked an immediate social media frenzy, with fans flooding X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with reactions ranging from nostalgia to emotional disbelief.

It’s the first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have appeared together since their 2024 divorce, which ended their second engagement and marriage following their rekindled romance in 2021. The pair originally dated in the early 2000s — the “Bennifer” era that defined a generation of celebrity culture — before splitting under the pressure of the public spotlight.

Despite their breakup, both stars have spoken respectfully of one another in interviews. Affleck, in a GQ cover earlier this year, said he had “nothing but respect” for Lopez, acknowledging their different approaches to fame and privacy.

Adapted from Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel, Kiss of the Spider Woman follows Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, and Molina (Tonatiuh), a man jailed for public indecency, as they form an unlikely friendship through shared storytelling. Lopez’s character — a glamorous, elusive figure from a movie-within-the-movie — serves as both fantasy and catalyst for their transformation.

The film premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, with early Oscar buzz already surrounding Lopez’s magnetic performance.

Kiss of the Spider Woman opens in theaters October 10, 2025.