Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is stepping back into the spotlight with full musical force in the first trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman, a glittering new film adaptation directed by Bill Condon, the visionary behind Dreamgirls. Set to release in theaters on October 10, 2025, the movie promises an emotional blend of politics, fantasy, and show-stopping performances.

A Story Rooted in Stage and Literature

Based on Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel and the Tony Award-winning stage musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman has a long history of reinvention. The story was first adapted into an acclaimed 1985 film by Héctor Babenco, which earned multiple Oscar nominations and won William Hurt the Academy Award for Best Actor.







Bill Condon’s new version pays homage to that legacy while also reimagining the narrative for today. The story follows Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a queer window dresser convicted of public indecency. In this retelling, Molina is portrayed explicitly as a trans woman, offering an updated and more inclusive take on Manuel Puig’s original character.

Jennifer Lopez as the Iconic Spider Woman

At the center of the trailer is Jennifer Lopez, who plays Ingrid Luna, the glamorous film star adored by Molina. Jennifer Lopez brings charisma and flair to the role, shining in lavish musical sequences that channel Old Hollywood fantasy. Dressed in sequins and drenched in spotlight, she delivers the kind of commanding screen presence that fans have come to expect from her live performances and music career.

Her sequences echo the escapism that Molina clings to, providing both character depth and dazzling spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Critical Reception: Mixed but Intriguing

Kiss of the Spider Woman debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received mostly positive, though divided, reviews. Critics praised its ambition and Lopez’s performance but questioned whether the film’s grandeur matched its political depth.

Mashable’s Siddhant Adlakha noted: “The story is ripe for visual re-invention — or at the very least, visual panache. And while Condon’s version aims for something grandiose (while featuring updated sexual politics), its execution fails to capture the imagination, let alone anything resembling time and place.”

Despite the critiques, anticipation remains high, especially given Condon’s track record with musicals and Lopez’s star power.

Release Date and What’s Next

Kiss of the Spider Woman will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025, marking one of the fall’s most talked-about releases. With Lopez leading the charge and Condon orchestrating the spectacle, the film has all the ingredients of a must-watch cinematic event.