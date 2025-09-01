Neon Unveils Teaser Trailer for Ugo Bienvenu’s Award-Winning Animated Fantasy Arco

Neon has released the first official teaser trailer for Arco, the upcoming 2D animated fantasy from acclaimed French filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu. The project, which took home the Cristal for Best Animated Feature at the Annecy International Animation Festival, is already being hailed as one of the most ambitious and emotionally rich animated films of the decade.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it drew critical praise for its bold visual style and heartfelt storytelling. Now, with its teaser trailer, Neon is setting the stage for Arco's North American release on November 14, following an October theatrical debut in France via Diaphana.







A Sci-Fi Fantasy Rooted in Human Emotion

Arco tells the story of a 10-year-old boy from a utopian future who suddenly finds himself transported back to the year 2075, a time when Earth faces environmental and societal collapse. There, he forms a bond with a girl named Iris and her loyal robot caretaker Mikki. Together, they set out on a journey not just to return Arco to his own time, but also to discover whether they hold the key to saving humanity’s future.

Ugo Bienvenu’s film blends sweeping science fiction with tender themes of friendship, courage, and hope — drawing comparisons to classics like The Iron Giant and Spirited Away, while charting its own unique path in animation.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The English-language dub of Arco is packed with star power. Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Andy Samberg, and Flea headline the cast, lending their voices to Bienvenu’s richly imagined characters.

Meanwhile, the original French version features Oscar Tresanini, Margot Ringard Oldra, Alma Jodorowsky, Swann Arlaud, Vincent Macaigne, Louis Garrel, and Oxmo Puccino, ensuring that international audiences can experience the film in both authentic and global forms.

Production Backing and Artistic Vision

The film is co-produced by Bienvenu and Felix de Givry of Remembers, alongside Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas of MountainA, marking Portman’s second foray into producing bold, visionary cinema in 2025.

Visually, Arco is a breathtaking blend of hand-drawn artistry and futuristic design. Bienvenu, who has long cited his passion for animation and science fiction, described the project as a deeply personal story about “innocence confronting chaos.”

Given its Annecy win and Cannes buzz, Arco is already being discussed as a potential awards-season contender, particularly in the Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars. With Neon behind the North American release — the distributor that previously brought Parasite and Triangle of Sadness to awards glory — industry insiders are watching closely.

For animation fans, sci-fi enthusiasts, and families alike, Arco promises to be one of the most original and moving cinematic experiences of 2025.