Netflix Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with Dolly Alderton, Emma Corrin, and Jack Lowden

A fresh take on a beloved classic is coming to Netflix, as the streaming platform announces a new six-part adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Set to begin production this year in the UK, the series will be penned by best-selling author Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, known for his work on Heartstopper. With Emma Corrin (The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover) cast as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) as Mr. Darcy, the series promises to blend literary faithfulness with emotional depth. The cast also features Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as the excitable and meddling Mrs. Bennet.

Jane Austen’s 1813 novel has long stood as a cornerstone of English literature — a sharp social satire wrapped in a timeless love story. Speaking to Netflix, Dolly Alderton called the book “the blueprint for romantic comedy” and described the adaptation as both a joy and a responsibility.

“It has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life,” she said. “With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

The adaptation is expected to stay close to Jane Austen’s original text while illuminating the novel’s enduring themes — love, class, family, and social mobility — for a new generation. Emma Corrin expressed her excitement about the role, calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour,” she said.

Behind the scenes, the project boasts an impressive production team. In addition to Alderton and Lyn, executive producers include Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter from Lookout Point, with Lisa Osborne (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) producing.

Netflix executive Mona Qureshi underscored the significance of the adaptation. “Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy,” she said. “Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Jane Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear.”

With its rich character studies, witty dialogue, and enduring romantic tension, Pride and Prejudice has inspired countless adaptations across film, TV, and theatre. Yet this latest version promises to deliver something uniquely poignant and relevant. In Alderton’s hands — herself known for modern takes on love and life — and with a cast that bridges period drama gravitas and contemporary relatability, Austen’s classic appears poised to once again capture hearts around the world.

As production gears up, anticipation is already building for what may be the definitive Pride and Prejudice of the streaming age.

Jack Lowden in Slow Horses