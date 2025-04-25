Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Lead A24’s New Comedy ‘Friendship’

A24’s Friendship follows Craig (Tim Robinson), a lonely suburban dad, as he forms an intense and unpredictable bond with his charming new neighbour, Paul Rudd. What begins as a simple quest for adult friendship quickly unravels into an absurd, life-altering entanglement. After premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival as part of its Midnight Madness section, Friendship received strong early reviews. A24 acquired the film shortly after its debut and has scheduled a wide theatrical release for May 2025. The film also made an appearance at SXSW in March.

Andrew DeYoung makes his feature directorial debut with A24’s Friendship. Known for his television work on acclaimed series like Pen15, The Other Two, and Our Flag Means Death, Andrew DeYoung brings his signature blend of emotional realism and sharp comedy to the big screen.

A Standout Cast Anchored by Comedy Veterans

The film marks Tim Robinson’s first significant film role after earning three Emmys for I Think You Should Leave. He’s joined by Paul Rudd, whose mix of comedic charm and dramatic range makes him a perfect foil. The cast also includes Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Billy Bryk. Friendship was produced by Nick Weidenfeld, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and John Holland, with Paul Rudd also serving as an executive producer. Tracy Rosenblum, Alexis Garcia, and Andrew DeYoung round out the executive producing team. WME Independent, UTA Independent Film Group, and Fifth Season are handling domestic sales.

A24’s Signature Blend of Comedy and Depth

True to A24’s brand, Friendship mixes uncomfortable humour with emotional resonance. The film explores the complexities of adult relationships, the loneliness of suburban life, and the absurd lengths people will go to to feel acknowledged.

A24’s Friendship with Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd opens in theatres this May. With its unique tone, standout performances, and an already buzzy trailer, the film is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about comedies.