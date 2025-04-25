Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Lead A24’s New Comedy ‘Friendship’

A24

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Lead A24’s New Comedy ‘Friendship’

Screen Plunge
Published on

A24’s Friendship follows Craig (Tim Robinson), a lonely suburban dad, as he forms an intense and unpredictable bond with his charming new neighbour, Paul Rudd. What begins as a simple quest for adult friendship quickly unravels into an absurd, life-altering entanglement. After premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival as part of its Midnight Madness section, Friendship received strong early reviews. A24 acquired the film shortly after its debut and has scheduled a wide theatrical release for May 2025. The film also made an appearance at SXSW in March.

Andrew DeYoung makes his feature directorial debut with A24’s Friendship. Known for his television work on acclaimed series like Pen15, The Other Two, and Our Flag Means Death, Andrew DeYoung brings his signature blend of emotional realism and sharp comedy to the big screen.

A Standout Cast Anchored by Comedy Veterans

The film marks Tim Robinson’s first significant film role after earning three Emmys for I Think You Should Leave. He’s joined by Paul Rudd, whose mix of comedic charm and dramatic range makes him a perfect foil. The cast also includes Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Billy Bryk. Friendship was produced by Nick Weidenfeld, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and John Holland, with Paul Rudd also serving as an executive producer. Tracy Rosenblum, Alexis Garcia, and Andrew DeYoung round out the executive producing team. WME Independent, UTA Independent Film Group, and Fifth Season are handling domestic sales.

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division

A24’s Signature Blend of Comedy and Depth

True to A24’s brand, Friendship mixes uncomfortable humour with emotional resonance. The film explores the complexities of adult relationships, the loneliness of suburban life, and the absurd lengths people will go to to feel acknowledged.

A24’s Friendship with Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd opens in theatres this May. With its unique tone, standout performances, and an already buzzy trailer, the film is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about comedies.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important” Sharon Osbourne Black Sabbath War Pigs Free Palestine Israel Genocide

Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important”
By April 24, 2025
Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Lead A24’s New Comedy ‘Friendship’

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Lead A24’s New Comedy ‘Friendship’
By April 25, 2025
Olivia Colman & Benedict Cumberbatch Bring the Chaos in The Roses

Olivia Colman & Benedict Cumberbatch Bring the Chaos in The Roses
By April 25, 2025
The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Badlands’ — And an Alien Crossover Could Be Coming Dan Trachtenberg Elle Fanning,

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming
By April 24, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use TikTok creator Kelley Heyer U.S. copyright law

TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use
By April 23, 2025
Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk's DOGE Role And Political Backlash Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump Tariff

Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Role And Political Backlash
By April 23, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
To Top
Loading...