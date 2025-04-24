Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Badlands’ — And an Alien Crossover Could Be Coming Dan Trachtenberg Elle Fanning,

20th Century Studios

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Predator franchise is officially flipping the script. With the drop of the first teaser for Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg is once again shaking up the iconic sci-fi saga — this time by placing the franchise’s notorious alien hunter in the unlikely role of hero. And if that wasn’t enough to stir the fan base, eagle-eyed viewers are already buzzing about potential signs of a long-teased Alien crossover. Following the critical success of Prey, Trachtenberg returns with a bold new vision. Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote, alien planet. There, a young outcast Yautja — the species behind the Predator mask — joins forces with Thia, played by Elle Fanning, an android with mysterious connections. The pair embarks on a perilous journey to confront what the film’s synopsis refers to as “the ultimate adversary.”

That adversary hasn’t been revealed, but the speculation is already off the charts. Could it be human? Another Predator? Or — as many are hoping — a Xenomorph?

Predator: Badlands Teaser

The teaser trailer, while brief, is packed with promise. We see skulls and armour that nod to not only the Predator franchise but also Alien and Terminator. Sweeping shots of otherworldly terrain set the stage for what feels like the most epic Predator adventure yet. And then there’s Elle Fanning’s Thia — an android who may hold more secrets than we realise.

At 26 seconds into the teaser of Predator: Badlands, viewers spotted what looks suspiciously like the Weyland-Yutani logo — the infamous megacorporation from the Alien films — reflected in Thia’s eyes. The same branding appears on her jacket and a wrecked vehicle later in the trailer. Coincidence? Not likely.

While neither Dan Trachtenberg nor 20th Century Studios has confirmed an Alien crossover, Steve Asbell, the studio’s president, previously hinted that such a collision of universes would “probably” happen. Predator: Badlands could be the first step toward that intergalactic showdown.

Breaking Boundaries in the Franchise

By focusing on a young Predator as the protagonist, Predator: Badlands is already pushing the franchise into new emotional and narrative territory. This isn’t just about surviving the hunt anymore — it’s about identity, exile, and perhaps even redemption. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi plays the outcast Yautja, bringing a fresh face (or mandibles?) to the franchise’s mythos.

And the innovation doesn’t stop there. Trachtenberg is also helming Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated anthology film set to premiere on June 6. It appears that the Predator universe is expanding rapidly — and with a purpose.

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theatres and IMAX screens on November 7, and if the teaser is any indication, it’s poised to become a genre-defining chapter in the franchise. Whether you’re here for the action, the lore, or the possibility of a long-awaited Alien crossover, one thing is clear: this is not the Predator you remember.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important” Sharon Osbourne Black Sabbath War Pigs Free Palestine Israel Genocide

Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important”
By April 24, 2025
WWE superstar Liv Morgan Reacts to Drake’s Instagram Follow Travis Scott Raquel Rodriguez Netflix

WWE superstar Liv Morgan Reacts to Drake’s Instagram Follow
By April 24, 2025
The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Badlands’ — And an Alien Crossover Could Be Coming Dan Trachtenberg Elle Fanning,

The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming
By April 24, 2025
Lorde Drops Surprise Music Video for ‘What Was That’ After NYC Pop-Up Chaos

Lorde Drops Surprise Music Video for ‘What Was That’ After NYC Pop-Up Chaos
By April 24, 2025
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use TikTok creator Kelley Heyer U.S. copyright law

TikToker Behind Viral Charli XCX “Apple Dance” Sues Roblox Over Unlicensed Use
By April 23, 2025
Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk's DOGE Role And Political Backlash Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump Tariff

Tesla Profits Plunge Over Elon Musk’s DOGE Role And Political Backlash
By April 23, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts AI Oscars AI Assisted Films Generative AI Academy Award Nomination Adrian Brody

Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts
By April 24, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Open April 24: Pricing Details and Accessory Updates Announced
By April 24, 2025
Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial Mario Kart World Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo SNES Nintendo Switch 2

Paul Rudd Rewinds Time in Nostalgic Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial
By April 24, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
To Top
Loading...