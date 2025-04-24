The Predator Becomes the Hero in ‘Predator: Badlands’, Alien Crossover Could Be Coming

The Predator franchise is officially flipping the script. With the drop of the first teaser for Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg is once again shaking up the iconic sci-fi saga — this time by placing the franchise’s notorious alien hunter in the unlikely role of hero. And if that wasn’t enough to stir the fan base, eagle-eyed viewers are already buzzing about potential signs of a long-teased Alien crossover. Following the critical success of Prey, Trachtenberg returns with a bold new vision. Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote, alien planet. There, a young outcast Yautja — the species behind the Predator mask — joins forces with Thia, played by Elle Fanning, an android with mysterious connections. The pair embarks on a perilous journey to confront what the film’s synopsis refers to as “the ultimate adversary.”

That adversary hasn’t been revealed, but the speculation is already off the charts. Could it be human? Another Predator? Or — as many are hoping — a Xenomorph?

Predator: Badlands Teaser

The teaser trailer, while brief, is packed with promise. We see skulls and armour that nod to not only the Predator franchise but also Alien and Terminator. Sweeping shots of otherworldly terrain set the stage for what feels like the most epic Predator adventure yet. And then there’s Elle Fanning’s Thia — an android who may hold more secrets than we realise.

At 26 seconds into the teaser of Predator: Badlands, viewers spotted what looks suspiciously like the Weyland-Yutani logo — the infamous megacorporation from the Alien films — reflected in Thia’s eyes. The same branding appears on her jacket and a wrecked vehicle later in the trailer. Coincidence? Not likely.

While neither Dan Trachtenberg nor 20th Century Studios has confirmed an Alien crossover, Steve Asbell, the studio’s president, previously hinted that such a collision of universes would “probably” happen. Predator: Badlands could be the first step toward that intergalactic showdown.

Breaking Boundaries in the Franchise

By focusing on a young Predator as the protagonist, Predator: Badlands is already pushing the franchise into new emotional and narrative territory. This isn’t just about surviving the hunt anymore — it’s about identity, exile, and perhaps even redemption. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi plays the outcast Yautja, bringing a fresh face (or mandibles?) to the franchise’s mythos.

And the innovation doesn’t stop there. Trachtenberg is also helming Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated anthology film set to premiere on June 6. It appears that the Predator universe is expanding rapidly — and with a purpose.

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theatres and IMAX screens on November 7, and if the teaser is any indication, it’s poised to become a genre-defining chapter in the franchise. Whether you’re here for the action, the lore, or the possibility of a long-awaited Alien crossover, one thing is clear: this is not the Predator you remember.