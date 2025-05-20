Connect with us

Denzel Washington Explodes at Photographer on Cannes Red Carpet Before Surprise Palme d’Or Honor

Denzel Washington Explodes at Photographer on Cannes Red Carpet Before Surprise Palme d’Or Honor

Denzel Washington, a Hollywood icon known for his calm composure and commanding presence, had a rare public outburst at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday after a photographer appeared to physically grab him on the red carpet. The incident took place just moments before the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, the latest collaboration between Washington and director Spike Lee.

According to a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Denzel Washington was conversing with Spike Lee while A$AP Rocky approached the duo. During this moment, one of the photographers appeared to reach out and grab Washington by the arm, presumably to get his attention. The move instantly triggered a sharp reaction from the two-time Academy Award winner.

Clearly caught off guard, Denzel Washington turned to confront the individual and shouted, “Stop! Stop it!” He pointed his finger directly at the photographer, visibly furious as others in the press line laughed off the tense moment. As Denzel Washington attempted to walk away, the same photographer seemingly touched him again, further escalating the situation.

The brief but intense confrontation was quickly caught on film and made the rounds online, drawing both concern and support from fans. As of Monday evening, Denzel Washington’s representatives had not officially commented on the altercation. While the encounter might have rattled another actor’s evening, Washington’s night quickly took a turn for the better. In a surprise twist, the Cannes Film Festival honoured the actor with an honorary Palme d’Or—one of the most prestigious accolades in world cinema. Festival director Thierry Frémaux surprised Washington with the award, delivering heartfelt praise for the actor’s decades-long contributions to film.

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere

“It’s a very special day,” Frémaux said. “Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you. It’s our way of showing adoration for what you’ve done in cinema.” The gesture had reportedly been kept secret, with only Spike Lee informed in advance.

Spike Lee, who has worked with Denzel Washington on multiple acclaimed films, including Malcolm X and Inside Man, presented the award. “This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him,” Sike  Lee said. “I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too.”

Denzel Washington, visibly moved, addressed the audience with emotion: “This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again—brother from another mother, Spike.”

He went on to reflect on the privilege of being a filmmaker and artist: “To be here once again in Cannes… we’re a very privileged group in this room. We get to make movies, wear tuxedos, dress up, and get paid for it. We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure.”

Despite the rocky red carpet start, Denzel Washington ended his evening as he’s often seen on screen—triumphant, dignified, and honoured for his enduring impact.


