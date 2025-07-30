Miley Cyrus Teases “Really Special” Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Surprise

Get ready to live the best of both worlds—again. Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has revealed that she’s preparing something “really, really special” to honor the upcoming 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that made her a household name.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Miley Cyrus opened up to host Chris Olsen about the show’s legacy and her personal journey since debuting as the double-life teen pop icon on March 24, 2006. “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me,” Miley Cyrus admitted. “It was the beginning of everything.”







A Disney Icon Returns to Her Roots

Miley Cyrus was just 13 years old when she took on the role of Miley Stewart—a regular girl by day and global pop star Hannah Montana by night. Over four seasons (2006–2011), the sitcom catapulted her to international fame and became one of the most iconic Disney Channel properties of the 2000s. It also starred her real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who played her on-screen dad Robby Ray Stewart.

Now, with the 20th anniversary approaching in March 2026, Miley Cyrus says she’s designing something meaningful to mark the occasion. While she didn’t share specific details, her comments have already sparked massive speculation and excitement among longtime fans and Gen Z audiences nostalgic for their childhoods.

“It’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia… but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself,” Miley Cyrus said. “So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Music, Movies, and Memories

The show’s success spawned hit albums, a box office concert film, and several Billboard Hot 100 singles, including:

“He Could Be the One” (No. 10)

“Life’s What You Make It” (No. 25)

“Nobody’s Perfect” (No. 27)

“Let’s Get Crazy” (No. 57)

Albums like Hannah Montana, Meet Miley Cyrus, and Hannah Montana Forever made young Cyrus one of the most successful teen artists of all time. And though she has since evolved into a Grammy-winning artist known for pushing pop boundaries, Hannah Montana remains a fan-favorite part of her legacy.

At press time, no further details about the 20th anniversary project have been announced—but fans are speculating everything from a reunion special and documentary to a potential album re-release or live tribute performance.

Whatever the surprise may be, Miley Cyrus knows precisely how much Hannah Montana means to her generation. With her comments setting the internet abuzz, one thing is clear: March 2026 can’t come soon enough.