Miley Cyrus Gets Vulnerable in Tearful ‘More to Lose’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus Gets Vulnerable in Tearful 'More to Lose' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Gets Vulnerable in Tearful ‘More to Lose’ Music Video

A Raw, Honest Ballad About HeartbreakMiley Cyrus embraces emotional vulnerability in her latest single, “More to Lose,” released on May 9. The Grammy-winning singer pairs the haunting ballad with a strikingly simple yet emotionally charged music video, allowing fans to see a softer, more exposed side of the pop icon.

“More to Lose” is a soulful ballad about staying too long in love, delivered with stark honesty and minimal production. Despite deep emotional investment, Miley Cyrus reflects on a relationship unravelling in the song. The chorus captures the ache of staying when love begins to fade:

“I stay / When the ecstasy is far away / And I pray / That it’s comin’ ’round again.”

She sings directly to the listener in an aching confession:

“I knew someday that one would have to choose / I just thought we had more to lose.”

A Visual of Fashion, Simplicity, and Sorrow

The More To Lose music video is an intimate companion to the song. It focuses entirely on Miley Cyrus in a series of high-fashion looks as she sings directly to the camera. The visual opens with her wearing the eccentric outfit featured on her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, grounding the video in her current artistic era.

Midway through the clip, Miley Cyrus dons a black sleeveless gown as tears begin to fall — a visual echo of the lyrics:

“The TV’s on, but I don’t know / My tears are streamin’ like our favorite show tonight.”

The clip ends with her in a black trench coat, partially obscured by sheer, dark fabric — a symbol of emotional distance and concealment, even in the midst of public expression.

Part of a Bigger Artistic Vision

“More to Lose” is part of Miley Cyrus’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30. The track follows previous singles “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful,” and “End of the World.” Alongside the album, Cyrus is releasing an accompanying film that will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.

The film is not just a visual album — it’s a personal tribute to her long-standing relationship with her fans. During a recent Q&A in New York City, hosted by Spotify, Miley Cyrus reflected on her shared journey with her audience. 

An Artist Who Grows With Her Audience

Miley Cyrus also opened up about her unique connection with fans who have followed her from Hannah Montana to her current introspective era. In a moment of heartfelt reflection, she remarked: “It’s cool to go into a room with people I haven’t met and say, ‘Remember when my house burned down?’ And you guys are like, ‘Yeah.’”

From losing pets to losing homes, she’s carried her audience with her through it all, and “More to Lose” is yet another testament to that shared emotional history. With this release, Miley Cyrus reminds us that real artistry doesn’t just entertain — it connects, heals, and grows alongside its audience. Watch the More To Lose Music Video  here –


