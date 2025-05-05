Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song ‘More to Lose’ Ahead of Highly Anticipated Album ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song ‘More to Lose’ Ahead of Highly Anticipated Album ‘Something Beautiful’ Tribeca Film Festival Visual pop opera

Album Announcement

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song ‘More to Lose’ Ahead of Highly Anticipated Album ‘Something Beautiful’

Sound Plunge
Published on

Miley Cyrus surprised fans this weekend with a live debut of her latest song, “More to Lose,” during an intimate performance in New York City. The new track is part of her forthcoming concept album, Something Beautiful, which will be released on May 30. The stripped-down performance, captured by fan footage and later shared on Cyrus’s Instagram, offered a glimpse into the raw, emotional territory the artist is preparing to explore in her next project.

She introduced “More to Lose” with typical charm and self-awareness, calling it “an instant classic,” balancing humour with heartache. Before launching the song, Miley Cyrus addressed the crowd, saying –

“I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room — even a couple of exes.”

Lyrics That Cut Deep

The ballad, performed at a piano, reveals a vulnerable side of Miley Cyrus that fans have come to love. “Oh, I’ll stay when the ecstasy is far away / And I pray that it’s comin’ ’round again,” she sang, leading into the emotional chorus: “And you say it, ‘I wish it wasn’t true, oh’ / I knew someday, the one would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.”

The song captures the emotional complexities of love, regret, and acceptance—familiar terrain for Miley Cyrus, but here presented with a mature, stripped-back sound that differs from her previous releases. The honesty of the lyrics and her minimalistic piano arrangement create an intimate atmosphere that resonated with both the live audience and fans online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Social Media Teasers Build Buzz

Just days before the New York performance, Miley Cyrus teased the song with a video post on X (formerly Twitter), where she’s seen playing the same melody at a piano in a recording studio. “Sharing this song from the same place it was created… at the piano,” she wrote. That preview sparked widespread speculation and anticipation, which she delivered on with the full live debut.

Following the New York performance, her Instagram post included a short video of the song and several striking photos of the singer in a glamorous Moncler ensemble, continuing her tradition of blending fashion with music to tell a complete story.

A New Era With ‘Something Beautiful’

Something Beautiful marks Cyrus’s ninth studio album and her first since 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation. Executive produced by Cyrus herself and Grammy-winning producer Shawn Everett, the album promises to be more than just a sonic journey. The 13-track album will premiere as a “visual pop opera” at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, followed by a live Q&A session with the artist. The visual element is expected to offer deeper insight into the album’s themes — loss, transformation, and self-discovery.

“More to Lose” is already shaping up to be a standout track and emotional centrepiece of Miley Cyrus’s upcoming new album, Something Beautiful. If the New York performance is any indication, this album could represent one of Miley Cyrus’s most personal and artistic statements to date. Fans are now counting down to May 30, eager to hear — and see — what else she has in store.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election António Leitão Amaro portugal deportation Prime Minister Luis Montenegro Gambling concession

Portugal to Expel 18,000 Undocumented Migrants Amid Political Crisis and Snap Election
By May 5, 2025
Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Justin Baldoni

Why Travis Kelce Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds—And What It Means for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
By May 2, 2025
Kohl’s CEO Fired Over Secret Business Deal Involving Romantic Partner Chandra Holt Walmart HomePlus

Kohl’s CEO Fired Over Secret Business Deal Involving Romantic Partner
By May 2, 2025
Thunderbolts Takes the Lead: Marvel’s Misfit Superheroes Dominate Box Office Amid MCU Reset Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan Sinners The Minecraft movie The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin Fantastic Four: First Steps

Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
By May 5, 2025
Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy Steve Carell Netflix

Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons Is a Bittersweet Masterclass in Midlife Comedy
By May 2, 2025
Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Breaks Records, Recoups $9 Million Investment—but Is Snubbed by Tony Awards

Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Breaks Records, Recoups $9 Million Investment—but Is Snubbed by Tony Awards
By May 2, 2025
Thunderbolts Takes the Lead: Marvel’s Misfit Superheroes Dominate Box Office Amid MCU Reset Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan Sinners The Minecraft movie The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin Fantastic Four: First Steps

Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes
By May 5, 2025
“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” - Prodigy Finance Study in US

“No, International Students Are NOT Getting Kicked Out of the U.S.” – Prodigy Finance
By May 5, 2025
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious
By May 2, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s People's Union USA Walmart

Trump Presidency

Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s
To Top
Loading...