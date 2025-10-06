Francis Ford Coppola Praises Paul Thomas Anderson’s Latest Film

Comparing the movie to Stanley Kubrick’s works, Francis Ford Coppola said he felt compelled to see it again to grasp better certain characters and plot turns, particularly Sean Penn’s enigmatic role as “Lockjaw.” “Much like a Stanley Kubrick film, I would like to see this a second time,” he noted.

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has revealed that he plans to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest release, One Battle After Another, more than once — not just for entertainment, but to gain a deeper understanding of its layered narrative and powerhouse performances. The Warner Bros. film, currently in theaters, blends action, political commentary, and a moving father-daughter story, elements that have resonated strongly with Coppola.







Why Coppola Wants Multiple Viewings

On Instagram, Francis Ford Coppola explained that his first viewing of One Battle After Another took place in Rome, in a packed theater with Italian subtitles. “The fact that my hearing’s not so good, and the subtitles were in Italian, made the experience challenging,” he wrote. Still, the director was captivated by Paul Thomas Anderson’s storytelling and the film’s raw depiction of contemporary America.

Comparing the movie to Stanley Kubrick’s works, Francis Ford Coppola said he felt compelled to see it again to grasp better certain characters and plot turns, particularly Sean Penn’s enigmatic role as “Lockjaw.” “Much like a Stanley Kubrick film, I would like to see this a second time,” he noted.

A Cast That Left a Mark

Francis Frank Coppola praised the star-studded ensemble of One Battle After Another, which features Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Tony Goldwyn, and Chase Infiniti. “For subsequent viewings, I will be able to enjoy focusing on the characters and all the memorable performances,” he said.

The director also pointed out a striking narrative shift: a 16-year time jump that caught him off guard during the first screening but, he believes, will enrich the story on subsequent viewings.

Beyond its action and political backdrop, Coppola was especially moved by the film’s emotional core — the story of a father and his daughter. “As you can imagine, very moving to me,” he wrote, hinting at the personal resonance of that theme in his own life.

Francis Ford Coppola has long been a fan of Paul Thomas Anderson’s work, listing Punch Drunk Love on his Letterboxd compilation “Movies That I Highly Recommend.” His enthusiasm for One Battle After Another underscores Anderson’s reputation as one of today’s most innovative filmmakers.