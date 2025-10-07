Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’

Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’

Miramax

Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’

Screen Plunge
Published on

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the final trailer for Roofman, an intense new thriller starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines), the film is inspired by the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, who gained notoriety for robbing fast-food restaurants by sneaking in through their roofs.

In Roofman, Channing Tatum stars as Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who resorts to robbing McDonald’s outlets using rooftop break-ins — a method that earns him the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping prison, he hides inside a Toys “R” Us store for months, living undetected while plotting his next move. But things take a turn when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a single mother whose affection threatens to expose his secret life.



The film’s impressive ensemble cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Tony Revolori, and Jimmy O. Yang. Produced by Paramount and Miramax, Roofman promises to blend tense realism with emotional storytelling — hallmarks of Cianfrance’s acclaimed directorial style.

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return

Tatum’s Hollywood Reality Check

Ahead of the film’s release, Tatum made headlines for his candid remarks about the state of Hollywood during his appearance on Hot Ones. The Magic Mike star said that today’s movie industry often “incentivizes actors to make bad things for money” rather than focusing on passion-driven projects.

“It feels like you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than something really, really good for the people,” Channing Tatum said. “It’s such an upside-down moment, but I do believe the disruption will lead to something better.”

Channing Tatum's ‘Roofman’ - the film is inspired by the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester

Channing Tatum’s ‘Roofman’ – Based on the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester.

He also reflected on past projects, calling Dear John “such a generic movie” and admitting he barely felt “part of” Deadpool & Wolverine, where his cameo lasted only seconds. His comments highlight an artist caught between commercial pressures and creative authenticity — a struggle that mirrors his Roofman character’s moral gray zones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roofman (@roofmanmovie)

A Comeback Rooted in Grit and Emotion

With Roofman, Tatum seems eager to return to the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven films that first made him a star. Early buzz suggests the movie could mark a career-defining performance, balancing action, tension, and raw human vulnerability.

Given Cianfrance’s track record for intimate yet haunting storytelling, Roofman may very well become one of the standout films of 2025 — both as a gripping crime saga and a commentary on survival, redemption, and the American dream gone wrong.

Roofman is set to hit theaters later this year, with Paramount banking on Tatum’s mix of charm and complexity to captivate audiences once again.

  • Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’
  • Channing Tatum's ‘Roofman’ - the film is inspired by the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester
  • Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’
  • Channing Tatum's ‘Roofman’ - the film is inspired by the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Miramax

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role
By October 7, 2025
Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller
By October 7, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’ Bennie Safidie

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...