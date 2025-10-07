Channing Tatum Evades the Law and Hollywood’s “Bad Movie” Trap in New Thriller ‘Roofman’

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the final trailer for Roofman, an intense new thriller starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines), the film is inspired by the real-life story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, who gained notoriety for robbing fast-food restaurants by sneaking in through their roofs.

In Roofman, Channing Tatum stars as Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who resorts to robbing McDonald’s outlets using rooftop break-ins — a method that earns him the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping prison, he hides inside a Toys “R” Us store for months, living undetected while plotting his next move. But things take a turn when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a single mother whose affection threatens to expose his secret life.







The film’s impressive ensemble cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Tony Revolori, and Jimmy O. Yang. Produced by Paramount and Miramax, Roofman promises to blend tense realism with emotional storytelling — hallmarks of Cianfrance’s acclaimed directorial style.

Tatum’s Hollywood Reality Check

Ahead of the film’s release, Tatum made headlines for his candid remarks about the state of Hollywood during his appearance on Hot Ones. The Magic Mike star said that today’s movie industry often “incentivizes actors to make bad things for money” rather than focusing on passion-driven projects.

“It feels like you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than something really, really good for the people,” Channing Tatum said. “It’s such an upside-down moment, but I do believe the disruption will lead to something better.”

He also reflected on past projects, calling Dear John “such a generic movie” and admitting he barely felt “part of” Deadpool & Wolverine, where his cameo lasted only seconds. His comments highlight an artist caught between commercial pressures and creative authenticity — a struggle that mirrors his Roofman character’s moral gray zones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roofman (@roofmanmovie)

A Comeback Rooted in Grit and Emotion

With Roofman, Tatum seems eager to return to the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven films that first made him a star. Early buzz suggests the movie could mark a career-defining performance, balancing action, tension, and raw human vulnerability.

Given Cianfrance’s track record for intimate yet haunting storytelling, Roofman may very well become one of the standout films of 2025 — both as a gripping crime saga and a commentary on survival, redemption, and the American dream gone wrong.

Roofman is set to hit theaters later this year, with Paramount banking on Tatum’s mix of charm and complexity to captivate audiences once again.