‘90s was a unique decade for Hindi film industry in many aspects. Films continued to be loud and exaggerated, albeit a bit mellowed down from 80s, they also charted new territory with films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and more. The decade saw the arrival of the new triumvirate of Khans who continue to rule the roost in Bollywood even today. And then there was Govinda who along with David Dhawan had a dream run at the box office with their slapstick comedies.









The era, however, did not belong to Khans and Govindas only, it also witnessed the rise of Madhuri Dixit, a true-blue phenomenon who created a blitzkrieg that was unheard for a female star before. Movies were made for Madhuri and she was paid money at par with male stars. It’s well-known that Madhuri received higher remuneration for Hum Aapke Hain Kaun than her male co-star Salman Khan. She captivated an entire generation of cine-goers with her effortless acting and scintillating dance moves in the late 80s and 90s. She worked in films of varying quality taking cliches and surprises with equal gusto. Even in predominantly male-centric space, she proved to be a scene-stealer. For an actress topping the A list, she did try breaking the conventional norms. There is no denying that Madhuri’s stardom was due to her great stint with commercial cinema, the actor did try breaking the conventional norms and took chances with her scripts.

As we celebrate the 54th birthday of the Bollywood Diva, we take a look at some of Madhuri’s finest performances in offbeat films.

Abodh:

This Hindi adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s Samapti saw Madhuri essaying the role of a naive and precocious girl who gets married at an early age. She created an impact in her debut performance as a young bride coping with adjustment issues. Though the film failed at the box office, her elegance and spontaneity were noticed by critics.

Mohre:

In this 1988 drama, Madhuri starred opposite art house veteran KK Raina. Mohre is about several unsuspecting characters manipulated as pawns by two escaped convicts. She showed her trademark mettle as a woman who is uncomfortable in the company of men due to her past experiences.

Sangeet:

The K Vishwanath directorial saw the actor in a double role for the first time. The film is about a visually challenged woman who aspires to be a successful singer and in the process discovers her real parents. Madhuri is measured in her portrayal of a middle-aged woman and her blind daughter who is also an aspiring dancer.

Prahaar:

In this Nana Patekar directorial, Madhuri’s infectious energy was on full display. Madhuri’s transformation from a vivacious girl to a woman grieving the loss of her fiance is truly remarkable. It wasn’t a major role, in terms of screen space or length, but she surely made her presence felt.

Mrityudand:

The Prakash Jha directorial saw Madhuri giving her best performance in the role of a feisty woman. The movie bridged the gap between arthouse and commercial cinema. Dixit was spellbinding in the role of a small-town woman who stands up against the patriarchy.

Dedh Ishqyiya:

Madhuri reinvented herself as Begum Para, an attractive yet dangerous woman, in this 2014 black comedy also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. The film chronicles the story of two thugs, who seek refuge at the fictitious princely estate of Majidabad while on the run from law and fall head over heels in love with two women. Madhuri proved her acting mettle has only got fiercer with time. Her subdued performance is one of the highlights of this underrated gem.