Jesse Armstrong’s HBO Movie Assembles – Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef & More in Explosive Billionaire Drama

HBO is set to debut a highly anticipated new film from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, marking his first time directing a feature. The still untitled project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef. Filming is set to begin this month in Park City, Utah, with a scheduled release this spring.

A Story of Power and Crisis

The upcoming film will explore the lives of a group of billionaire friends as they navigate a mounting international crisis. While specific plot details remain under wraps, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi, hinted at the film’s thematic depth.

“Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power, and male ambition,” Francesca Orsi said. “That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page.”

Given Armstrong’s history of crafting razor-sharp commentary on wealth and influence—most notably through Succession—this new project promises to be another deep dive into the world of the ultra-rich, infused with biting wit and tension.

A Dream Team Behind the Camera

In addition to directing, Jesse Armstrong serves as the film’s writer and executive producer. He is joined by an accomplished team of producers, including Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick. Many of these names were also key players in Succession, further raising expectations for the film’s tone and quality. Jesse Armstrong expressed both excitement and humility about stepping into the director’s chair. “I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has rubbed off on me in any way,” he joked. “Let’s hope so.”

A Stellar Cast

The film’s casting is already generating buzz, with a mix of comedy and drama heavyweights leading the ensemble:

Steve Carell (The Office, Foxcatcher) – Known for his ability to transition between comedic and dramatic roles seamlessly, Carell’s involvement signals a strong emotional core to the story.

Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City, The Grand Budapest Hotel) – A longtime Wes Anderson collaborator, Schwartzman’s sharp delivery and unique on-screen presence make him an exciting addition.

Cory Michael Smith (Gotham, May December) – A rising star, Smith’s recent work has showcased his range, making him an intriguing piece of this puzzle.

Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Poor Things) – An award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, Youssef brings a distinct voice and perspective to the ensemble.

Building on the Legacy of Succession

Armstrong’s return to HBO comes two years after Succession wrapped up its four-season run as one of the most critically acclaimed dramas of the past decade. The series earned 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins, including three for Outstanding Drama Series. Armstrong himself is a seven-time Emmy winner and was nominated for an Academy Award for In the Loop (2010).

With HBO’s full backing and an A-list cast, this untitled project is shaping to be one of the year’s most anticipated films. As fans eagerly await its premiere, Armstrong’s signature mix of satire, drama, and piercing social commentary is sure to make this film a must-watch event.


Jesse Armstrong Assembles Star-Studded Cast for HBO Feature Directorial Debut Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef Succession HBO

