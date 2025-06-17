Connect with us

Steve Carell Dances Through Northwestern Commencement with Kindness and Comedy

In true Michael Scott fashion, Steve Carell transformed Northwestern University’s graduation into a full-blown dance party, breaking into moves mid-speech and leaving the crowd of thousands roaring with applause. The Office and Four Seasons Total Documentary star delivered the 2025 commencement address at Northwestern University on June 16, but instead of sticking to the usual inspirational script, he decided to bring the party. As The Ting Tings’ “That’s Not My Name” blared over the speakers, Carell began dancing alongside School of Communication Dean E. Patrick Johnson—before hopping off stage and busting moves with the graduating class.

The official Northwestern Instagram account cheekily captured the Steve Carell moment: “Turned the United Center into Cafe Disco,” referencing the iconic dance scene from The Office.

But it wasn’t all just grooves and giggles. Steve Carell’s speech resonated with powerful advice grounded in compassion. “Kindness isn’t a weakness. It is a very potent strength,” he said. “Everyone should be at the very least, ‘pretty nice.’” That mic-drop moment wasn’t just comic relief—it was a message deeply resonating with students facing an uncertain world.



The Emmy-nominated actor received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Northwestern during the ceremony. Although he didn’t attend the university himself, Steve Carell revealed an early connection to the school that shaped his future.

“I was a ‘Cherub’ in the Northwestern Summer High School Institute for Theatre,” he shared. “It was there I was introduced to improvisation, and that changed everything. It inspired me to move to Chicago and eventually pursue comedy with The Second City.

His respect for improv seeped into his message on empathy and listening: “An improv scene goes nowhere unless everyone listens to one another. To listen is to show respect.”

For the 2025 graduates, it was more than a ceremony—it was a surreal experience. Dancing with Steve Carell? Check. Getting real-world wisdom wrapped in humor? Double check. And for some, the connection was even more personal: Carell’s daughter, Annie, is a member of Northwestern’s Class of 2023, and his son Johnny is currently enrolled in the Class of 2026.

The viral moment—now making waves across social media—proves once again that Steve Carell’s blend of heartfelt humor, humility, and high-energy charm remains unmatched. Whether he’s talking about decency or doing the running man in a gown and sash, Carell knows how to command a room—and leave it better than he found it.

 

By June 17, 2025
