Kit Connor will play Cyclops, with Inde Navarrette taking on the role of Rogue. Christopher Abbott has been cast as Professor Charles Xavier, while Samara Weaving will portray Emma Frost.

Marvel Studios has unveiled the main cast and release date for its highly anticipated MCU ‘X-Men’ movie, setting up a new generation of mutants for a May 2028 theatrical debut.

Marvel Studios has finally pulled back the curtain on its long-awaited X-Men reboot, revealing the actors who will bring some of Marvel’s most iconic mutants into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement came Friday at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige joined the new cast on stage.

The untitled X-Men movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2028, marking a major new chapter for the MCU as Marvel prepares to introduce its own version of mutantkind.

Meet Marvel’s New X-Men

The newly announced cast blends rising stars with established actors.

Kit Connor will play Cyclops, with Inde Navarrette taking on the role of Rogue. Christopher Abbott has been cast as Professor Charles Xavier, while Samara Weaving will portray Emma Frost.

The lineup also includes Maya Boyd as Storm and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, two of the most recognizable characters in X-Men history.

But Marvel isn’t stopping with the heroes.

Adam Driver has been cast as Nathaniel Milbury, better known to comic-book fans as Mr. Sinister, a genetically obsessed villain whose arrival could give the new X-Men saga an immediate major threat.

The casting announcement instantly became one of the biggest talking points from D23.

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‘Thunderbolts’ Director Takes Over

The new X-Men film will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously directed Marvel’s 2025 superhero movie Thunderbolts.

Jake Schreier’s appointment gives Marvel continuity behind the camera as the studio moves from its current generation of heroes toward the mutants who are expected to become increasingly important to the MCU.

The project is being closely watched because Marvel has spent years building toward fully integrating the X-Men following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

The X-Men Are Entering a Changed MCU

The new cast arrives at a particularly important moment for Marvel.

Previous Fox X-Men movies featured Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Halle Berry and other stars who became synonymous with the mutant franchise.

Marvel has already begun bringing several of those performers into its multiverse-driven stories. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and others are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

That means the MCU could soon have two generations of X-Men operating across its expanding multiverse.

The new movie could ultimately establish a permanent mutant population within the MCU rather than treating the X-Men solely as multiverse visitors.

Mr. Sinister Could Change Everything

Adam Driver’s casting as Mr. Sinister is arguably the biggest villain reveal from the announcement.

The character is one of the X-Men’s most dangerous enemies, known for his obsession with genetics, mutant evolution and experimentation.

His presence alongside Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey and Rogue suggests Marvel could be laying the foundation for a major mutant conflict rather than simply introducing the heroes individually.

With Jean Grey and Storm among the new generation, fans will also be watching closely for how Marvel approaches the characters’ relationships, powers and origins.

Marvel’s Mutant Era Is Officially Coming

The X-Men announcement gives Marvel a clear roadmap: the mutants are coming, and they are coming in force.

With a release date locked for May 5, 2028, a new cast in place and Mr. Sinister waiting in the wings, Marvel appears ready to make the X-Men central to the next phase of the MCU.

And after years of waiting, the biggest question is no longer whether the X-Men are coming to Marvel.

It’s how much of the MCU they are about to take over.