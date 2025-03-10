Connect with us

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Trailer Sparks Controversy for Copying A24's Indie Aesthetic

Marvel Studios has taken an unexpected turn with the latest trailer for Thunderbolts, moving away from its traditional blockbuster branding. Rather than linking the film to Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio highlights its connection to indie cinema. The new trailer prominently references critically acclaimed films such as Minari, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar, A Different Man, and You Hurt My Feelings—all projects that share one key characteristic: They were distributed by A24. This independent studio has reshaped modern arthouse cinema. Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh openly acknowledged the film’s indie sensibilities

This strategic pivot suggests that Marvel is actively distancing Thunderbolts from the recent underwhelming performances of MCU films like The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Instead, the studio appears to be rebranding the film with an A24-inspired indie aesthetic, which has intrigued and confused fans.

An Indie ‘Ripoff’ or a Fresh Direction?

The Thunderbolts trailer borrows from indie films in terms of its promotional references and emulates the tone of A24 productions. The cinematography, music, and pacing give off an arthouse thriller vibe, something rarely associated with Marvel. Fans quickly pointed out the striking resemblance between this trailer and the teaser for Kinds of Kindness, the upcoming film from Yorgos Lanthimos, the filmmaker behind Poor Things.

This similarity did not go unnoticed by A24, which responded in a playful yet pointed manner. The indie studio took to social media, posting a meme from HBO’s Euphoria (another A24 production) that appeared to mock Disney’s unexpected homage. While the post was lighthearted, it reinforced the idea that Marvel is deliberately tapping into A24’s brand to reinvigorate its own cinematic universe.

Florence Pugh Confirms the A24 Influence

Adding to the discussion, Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh openly acknowledged the film’s indie sensibilities. In an interview with Empire, she described the project as “this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.”

Pugh’s description aligns with Marvel’s evident shift in tone. While the MCU has been synonymous with high-energy action, CGI-heavy battles, and interconnected storytelling, Thunderbolts appears to be embracing a darker, more character-driven approach. With an ensemble cast featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell, the film may lean more into psychological drama and espionage rather than the usual superhero spectacle.

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet

A Response to the MCU’s Recent Struggles?

Marvel’s decision to borrow from A24’s playbook is likely a response to its recent box office struggles. The MCU, once an unstoppable force, has faced diminishing returns in recent years. While films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home found success, others, including Eternals, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have struggled to capture audience enthusiasm.

By adopting an indie aesthetic, Disney may be hoping to reignite interest among fans who feel fatigued by formulaic superhero narratives. This shift, while unconventional for Marvel, could prove to be a smart recalibration if executed well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes)

Will the Strategy Work?

While the A24 branding may initially attract curiosity, the true test for Thunderbolts will be its execution. If the film successfully blends Marvel’s signature action with indie-style storytelling, it could mark a refreshing new phase for the MCU. However, if the indie-inspired marketing turns out to be merely a surface-level gimmick, audiences may see through it as an inauthentic attempt to capitalize on A24’s success.

Either way, Marvel’s latest gamble has sparked a conversation—something the studio desperately needed. Whether Thunderbolts delivers on its indie promise remains to be seen, but for now, Marvel’s A24 experiment is turning heads.


