‘3 Body Problem’ Moves Production to Hungary for Final Seasons With $267 Million Budget

Netflix

Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem is officially moving forward with its final two seasons—and making a major production shift along the way. The epic adaptation of Liu Cixin’s acclaimed novel trilogy will film seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back in Hungary, a change from season 1’s globe-trotting production that spanned the U.K., Spain, Panama, and parts of the U.S.

According to new filings from Hungary’s National Film Office, production on 3 Body Problem will begin on July 8, 2025, and run through August 2, 2027. This long production window reflects the massive scope of the story’s concluding chapters, as well as the creators’ commitment to bringing Liu’s universe to life with cinematic scale. The move to Hungary allows Netflix to tap into generous filming incentives, including a 30% rebate on qualifying expenditures—25% of which can be for non-Hungarian expenses.

The updated budget for the two seasons is a jaw-dropping $267 million, with $80 million reportedly coming from indirect subsidies. That figure tops even the original $160 million budget for season 1, signalling that despite some lukewarm performance theories, Netflix is still investing heavily in the series’ conclusion.

Created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss alongside Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem debuted in March 2024. The series, which follows a group of scientists confronting an impending alien invasion, mainly received positive reviews, scoring 79% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 77% from audiences. Yet there was speculation that the show didn’t hit viewership benchmarks Netflix had hoped for, especially considering the legacy of its creators.

Still, this latest production news seems to counter those doubts. A budget of this size and a two-year filming timeline reflect strong behind-the-scenes confidence in the show’s long-term impact and global appeal. While episode counts for the final seasons have not been confirmed, the structure is expected to differ from season 1’s eight-episode format. Whether a shorter or more tightly focused run can do justice to Liu Cixin’s sprawling narrative remains a pressing question, especially after Game of Thrones’ controversial final seasons.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, teasing the mysterious Wallfacer Project and setting the stage for even more ambitious sci-fi storytelling. The move to Hungary won’t necessarily change the show’s visual tone, but it offers a cost-effective way to sustain the high-quality production values fans expect.

Given the scheduled wrap date, the earliest expected release for 3 Body Problem season 2 would likely fall in late 2026. In the meantime, fans may look forward to possible behind-the-scenes content and cast updates as production gears up.

If executed well, 3 Body Problem has the potential to solidify its place as a standout sci-fi saga—and Netflix’s commitment to a blockbuster-scale finale suggests the streaming giant is determined to see it through with cosmic ambition.


