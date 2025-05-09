Connect with us

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron is back in action as Andy, the centuries-old warrior, in Netflix’s highly anticipated sequel, The Old Guard 2. The streamer has officially dropped the first trailer, reviving its hit action franchise that debuted in 2020 and amassed over 72 million household views within its first month of release.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 picks up with Andy and her team of immortal warriors facing their biggest threat yet. According to the official logline, the group’s mission to protect humanity is complicated by the reappearance of a long-lost immortal — an unexpected twist that could shift the balance of power within the team and the broader conflict they’re engaged in.

The returning ensemble includes Kiandra “KiKi” Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Veronica Ngo. Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, and Kamil Nozynski are joining the franchise for the first time, expanding the star-studded cast with fresh energy and intrigue.

The film is based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. Greg Rucka co-wrote the screenplay alongside Fernandez and Sarah L. Walker. The production team features an impressive lineup, with Theron herself serving as producer along with A.J. Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono, and Gina Prince-Bythewood—the latter of whom directed the original film.

Charlize Theron Joins A-List Cast for Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Initially slated for release sooner, The Old Guard 2 faced delays due to major internal restructuring at Netflix.  Charlize Theron previously confirmed that the sequel’s post-production was halted five weeks ago due to shifts within the streaming giant’s operations. After a long wait, the film is finally set to premiere globally on July 2, 2025.

The new trailer teases explosive action, emotional depth, and the same gritty immortality-based storytelling that made the original such a hit. Fans can expect a continuation of themes around loyalty, identity, and sacrifice, all heightened by the internal conflict introduced by the return of a previously missing immortal. The character dynamics, combined with Mahoney’s dynamic direction, promise a sequel that raises the stakes while expanding the universe of The Old Guard.

With Netflix aiming to strengthen its slate of high-impact original films, The Old Guard 2 is poised to deliver a mid-year blockbuster moment. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to the franchise, the return of Andy and her fellow warriors is set to be one of the summer’s must-watch streaming events.

The Old Guard 2 begins streaming on Netflix on July 2. Watch the trailer now and prepare for the return of immortality-fueled action.


