Yuki Tsunoda Says Gap to Verstappen Is “Closing” Despite Tough Hungarian GP as Red Bull 2026 Decision Looms

Yuki Tsunoda remains optimistic about his future at Red Bull, insisting the performance gap to teammate Max Verstappen is “continuing to close” despite a frustrating Hungarian Grand Prix that left him P17 and on a seven-race point-less streak.

Yuki Tsunoda, who was knocked out in Q1 at the Hungaroring and started from the pit lane after Red Bull opted for a power unit change, struggled to make progress during the race. Damage to his front wing’s gurney flap midway through the Grand Prix severely compromised his pace and grip, leaving him out of contention for points.

“We knew coming into today it would be tricky, but once the gurney flap fell off, our race was effectively over,” Yuki Tsunoda explained. “That cost us a lot of pace, and we lost the ability to make a strategic move up the field.”







The Japanese driver also highlighted a recurring issue with team communication, referencing another mishap similar to Spa, where he was left out too long on the wrong tires. “It’s happened in back-to-back races now,” Yuki Tsunoda said. “It’s frustrating. We need to improve this immediately for the second half of the season.”

Despite the string of tough results, Yuki Tsunoda sees clear progress, particularly since receiving the RB21 floor upgrade that put his car on par with Max Verstappen’s spec. “The gap with Max continues to close,” he asserted. “On paper, we’re only a tenth off his pace. I don’t think many other drivers could get as close.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko echoed Yuki Tsunoda’s optimism, noting that the Japanese driver’s performance in qualifying was “as near as never before” to Max Verstappen. Helmut Marko confirmed Yuki Tsunoda remains in contention for a Red Bull seat in 2026, with evaluations set to take place after the summer break.

New Red Bull Team Principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner last month, praised Yuki Tsunoda’s recent improvements as well. “Yuki’s performance in Q1 was probably his best yet, being just a tenth off Max. We’re focused on giving him what he needs to perform consistently.”

Currently sitting P18 in the Drivers’ Championship with 10 points, Yuki Tsunoda acknowledges that results need to improve if he hopes to lock in his Red Bull future. “I’m heading straight to the simulator. We need to analyze where we went wrong and bounce back stronger after the summer break,” he said.

Red Bull’s driver lineup for 2026 remains open, but Yuki Tsunoda’s relentless work ethic and gradual improvements keep him firmly in the conversation. Whether he can translate pace into points in the season’s second half could determine his fate alongside Max Verstappen.