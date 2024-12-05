Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ Brings Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard Into Hollywood Chaos on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially announced the global premiere date for its highly anticipated comedy series ‘The Studio’ and unveiled a trailer that teases big-name guest appearances, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, and Ron Howard. Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Emmy-winning writers Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, the show promises a hilarious satire of Hollywood’s chaotic movie-making industry.

The 10-episode series will premiere with its first two episodes on March 26, 2025, followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday through May 21, 2025. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Apple TV+.

A Glimpse Inside ‘The Studio’

Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the new head of the struggling Continental Studios. The series follows Matt as he navigates the high-stakes world of Hollywood, where every decision can result in glittering success or a catastrophic downfall. As outlined in the show’s official logline, Matt and his team of feuding executives wrestle with egotistical artists, relentless corporate overlords, and their own insecurities in a desperate bid to keep movies relevant.

‘The Studio’ brings together a star-studded main cast, including:

Catherine O’Hara, as a veteran executive, is trying to stay relevant.

Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders as members of the dysfunctional studio team.

Bryan Cranston, who makes a guest appearance alongside other Hollywood heavyweights.

The trailer hints at outrageous moments, such as Matt being scolded by an unimpressed Martin Scorsese, a dramatic set visit with Charlize Theron, and a hilariously awkward exchange with Ron Howard.

Behind the Scenes

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, known for their work on “Superbad” and “This Is the End,” not only star in and co-create the series but also direct and serve as executive producers under their Point Grey Pictures banner. They are joined by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, whose Emmy-winning work includes “Veep”. The production team also features James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen as executive producers.

Apple TV+’s Growing Comedy Slate

“The Studio” marks another collaboration between Rogen and Apple TV+, which recently renewed his comedy series “Platonic” for a new season. The addition of “The Studio” bolsters Apple TV+’s growing reputation for delivering sharp, original comedies.

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has become a dominant player in streaming, offering critically acclaimed hits like “Ted Lasso” and “CODA.” Its originals have earned 523 wins and 2,373 nominations, making it the fastest-growing platform in award recognition.

How to Watch

Apple TV+ is available with a seven-day free trial for new users. Customers purchasing eligible Apple devices can enjoy free three months of Apple TV+. The platform is accessible on over a billion devices worldwide, from iPhones to smart TVs and gaming consoles.

The Anticipation Builds

With its razor-sharp humour, ensemble cast, and iconic guest stars, “The Studio” is set to be a standout comedy in 2025. Fans of Hollywood satire and Seth Rogen’s signature comedic style won’t want to miss the premiere on March 26, 2025.

Watch the official trailer to get a sneak peek at the chaos and laughs that await in ‘The Studio.’