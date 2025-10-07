Colin Farrell Gambles on Redemption in Netflix’s “Ballad of a Small Player”

Netflix has unveiled the gripping new trailer for Ballad of a Small Player, director Edward Berger’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Conclave, starring Colin Farrell as a man gambling with his life, his past, and his soul. The film debuts in U.S. theaters on October 15, expands to the U.K. and Ireland on October 17, and hits Netflix worldwide on October 29.

Set against the neon-soaked backdrop of Macau, Ballad of a Small Player follows Lord Doyle (Farrell), a washed-up English gambler hiding out in Asia. Once a man of fortune and prestige, Doyle now drifts between casino tables, drowning his regrets in liquor and chance. When his debts spiral out of control, he’s thrown an unexpected lifeline by Dao Ming (Fala Chen, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), a mysterious casino worker with secrets of her own. But Doyle’s attempts at redemption are shadowed by Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), a relentless private investigator determined to confront him with the truth he’s running from.







The film first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, earning early praise for Edward Berger’s atmospheric direction and Farrell’s emotionally charged performance. It’s a haunting portrait of self-destruction and fragile hope—set to a haunting slowed-down remix of Andrea True Connection’s disco hit “More, More, More.”

A Reunion of Award-Winning Talent

Director Edward Berger reunites with his creative team from All Quiet on the Western Front, including cinematographer James Friend and composer Volker Bertelmann, both of whom won Oscars for their work. Their collaboration promises a film rich in visual poetry—shot through with tension, beauty, and existential dread.

The supporting cast includes Deanie Ip and Alex Jennings, rounding out an ensemble that reflects Berger’s penchant for layered, character-driven storytelling. Following its Telluride debut, the film is set to make its Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before screening at the Zurich Film Festival, where Berger will receive the Golden Icon Award for his cinematic achievements.

A Tale of Chance, Guilt, and Salvation

In Ballad of a Small Player, Colin Farrell dives deep into the psyche of a man haunted by his own choices—a gambler searching for redemption in a world where every bet comes with a price. The trailer’s imagery, from rooftop plunges to whiskey-soaked mornings, suggests a narrative as psychologically charged as it is visually stunning.

For Farrell, who recently earned acclaim for The Banshees of Inisherin, the role continues his run of complex, morally ambiguous characters. For Edward Berger, it’s another exploration of human fragility under pressure—this time through the lens of addiction, guilt, and fleeting grace.