‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer: Liam Hemsworth Steps Into the Chaos as Geralt of Rivia

Netflix has finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for The Witcher Season 4 — and it’s a full-throttle return to the Continent. With Liam Hemsworth officially taking over the mantle of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, the teaser promises a rebirth of the franchise that’s equal parts gritty, emotional, and unapologetically violent.

“Destiny is a beast,” the trailer declares — and Hemsworth’s Geralt looks ready to slay it.

After the devastating events of Season 3, the new chapter finds the show’s central trio — Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) — fractured and fighting their way through chaos. As showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teases, this season “sends them each on their own journey” toward self-discovery and survival.







Hemsworth’s Reforged White Wolf

The trailer wastes no time introducing Liam Hemsworth’s version of Geralt — bloodied, battle-hardened, and dropping a surprising f-bomb. The Hunger Games star wields the sword and swagger of the White Wolf with fresh energy.

“I was such a big fan of this character,” Liam Hemsworth told Netflix’s Tudum. “It was one of those pinch-yourself moments walking around in that armor.”

This time, Geralt begins his arc stripped to the core — traveling with Milva (Meng’er Zhang) and bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), determined to reunite with Ciri and protect her from the escalating war threatening to consume the Continent.

Yennefer and Ciri Step Into the Fire

Yennefer, now reeling from the magical destruction at Aretuza, assumes a leadership role like never before. “She’s ready to do anything to protect her daughter,” Chalotra says. The trailer teases her rallying cry: “We can live if we build an army of our own.”

Meanwhile, Ciri — adopting the alias Falka — joins the infamous gang known as The Rats, where she flirts with vengeance and darkness. “She’s learning that goodness alone isn’t enough,” Freya Allan explains, hinting at a morally complex evolution that could shape the show’s final act.

Laurence Fishburne Joins the Battle

The season also welcomes Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a mysterious barber-surgeon with secrets that could redefine Geralt’s path. “I’ve always wanted to be part of a fantasy world,” Fishburne said. “This felt like the right one.”

His arrival marks a tonal shift — one that promises emotional depth amid the bloodshed.

A Darker Continent Awaits

The Witcher Season 4 is expected to span over eight episodes directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb. Netflix has confirmed that the show will conclude with Season 5, creating a two-part arc that reunites the fractured family.

The trailer ends with Geralt charging into battle — scarred, furious, and reborn. The Continent trembles once more.

The Witcher Season 4 premieres October 30 exclusively on Netflix. Destiny, as ever, is not to be denied.