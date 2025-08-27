Colin Farrell Bets Big in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player — Release Date, Cast, and First Look

Colin Farrell is rolling the dice in Netflix’s upcoming film Ballad of a Small Player, directed by Edward Berger, whose acclaimed films All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave established him as one of the most compelling filmmakers of recent years. Adapted from Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel, the movie premieres in select theaters this October before streaming worldwide on October 29, 2025.

The film follows Lord Doyle (Farrell), a gambler hiding out in Macau, China, as his debts and shadowy past begin to catch up with him. On the casino floors, Doyle encounters a mysterious kindred spirit who could either lead him to ruin—or redemption.







The Cast: Farrell Leads, Swinton Joins

Colin Farrell headlines alongside an international ensemble, blending Hollywood talent with Asian cinema icons. The cast includes:

Tilda Swinton ( Okja, Michael Clayton )

Fala Chen ( The Undoing )

Deanie Ip ( A Simple Life )

Alex Jennings (The Crown)

This eclectic lineup promises to heighten the tension in Berger’s stylish vision of Macau’s glitzy yet perilous underworld.

Behind the Camera: Berger’s Award-Winning Team

To capture the story’s atmosphere, Berger reunited with several collaborators from All Quiet on the Western Front. James Friend serves as director of photography, while Volker Bertelmann composes the score. The film also boasts an impressive creative crew, including:

Producers: Mike Goodridge ( Triangle of Sadness ) & Matthew James Wilkinson ( Yesterday )

Production Design: Jonathan Houlding ( Poor Things, The Martian )

Costume Design: Lisy Christl ( Conclave )

Editing: Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth)

With such pedigree, Ballad of a Small Player looks poised to be both visually arresting and emotionally gripping.

First Look: Teaser Trailer and Images

Netflix has released a teaser trailer and first-look photos, showcasing Farrell brooding across smoky casinos, neon-lit Macau streets, and tense games of chance. The glimpses suggest a noir-inspired drama drenched in atmosphere, with Farrell embodying Doyle as a man caught between self-destruction and salvation.

Ballad of a Small Player continues Netflix’s investment in prestige adaptations and further solidifies Colin Farrell’s post-Banshees of Inisherin resurgence. With Berger’s track record for transforming novels into award-winning cinema, the project has already sparked early awards-season buzz.

Fans of literary thrillers, psychological dramas, and high-stakes storytelling will want to mark October 29 on their calendars when the film drops globally on Netflix.